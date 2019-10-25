Cystic Fibrosis boy gets new drug after NHS discount deal

Negotiations with US pharmaceutical company means that some 5,000 NHS patients will benefit

Mark Gould Tuesday, 24 December 2019

A seven-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis has received a new drug after a campaign by his family to make the treatment available on the NHS.



In June, the boy called Olly wrote to the then prime minister Theresa May after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) deemed Orkambi was too expensive.



The NHS has now secured a confidential deal with the US manufacturer Vertex Pharmaceuticals to reduce the £104,000 per year cost. The deal means NHS patients will now have full access to Orkambi and two more of the company’s drugs, Symkevi and Kalydeco, and around 5000 people may now take up these treatments.



NHS England says there is no cap on patient numbers, and every patient in England who might benefit can now get these treatments on the NHS. Clinicians will be able to begin prescribing these drugs within 30 days.



NHS England said it had been able to finalise this negotiation because the company agreed confidential commercial terms that constitute good value for British taxpayers and agreed to submit its drugs for full NICE appraisal.



The boy from Hull has been given the drug Orkambi, following its approval for UK use last month. The drug improves lung function, reduces breathing difficulties and can be given to children as young as two.



Olly's mother, Emma Ward who was part of a campaign group, said the new drug would change his life. She told the BBC: "These two little pink pills will thin his mucus, which will then mean he will get less chest infections which means less treatments with antibiotics and stuff," she said.



"The less infections means less irreversible lung damage. Which means he then gets a longer life, so his quality of life will also improve."



Ms Ward said she was glad the drug was finally available on the NHS but criticised the delay.



"It was sometimes soul destroying that they didn't get anywhere for so long," she said.



"It's took them too long and the community has lost some lives that could have benefitted from these drugs."