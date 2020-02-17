Frontline staff need more training to recognise cases of domestic violence

Maxillofacial surgeons warn many cases go unreported and that coronavirus lockdown could lead to increase in incidents

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 26 March 2020

Frontline NHS staff need targeted training to improve their recognition of domestic violence victims so appropriate safeguarding referral protocols can be implemented, oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMFS) say.



A team of OMFS at King’s College Hospital in south London reviewed all cases of domestic violence with severe facial injuries treated by the team, and conducted a survey of team members to ascertain their attitudes to recognising domestic violence. Their findings* are published in the British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.



The survey revealed frontline OMFS (23/35) were only “somewhat confident” at recognising victims of domestic violence, although the majority (22/35) were aware that the trust had a domestic violence referral pathway. Asked whether they were confident to ask a patient about potential domestic abuse, half (18/35) said they were only “somewhat confident” and 11 of the group were “not so confident”. Only four of the respondents were “extremely confident” in referring a patient to the trust’s domestic violence service.



Co-author Holly Boyes, a maxillofacial junior trainee who works weekends and nights at King’s, highlighted how a patient she had treated made her think that they should be picking up domestic violence cases at the time “not afterwards when it’s too late”.



In a recent incident, Boyes treated a patient who had had a bottle thrown at them in a bar, leaving the patient with a bad cut over an eye: “I decided I should ask a little more about the injury, and that’s when the patient started crying and admitted it had been their ex-partner who threw the bottle.



“The safeguarding team at King’s is fantastic, so I asked for the patient’s permission to ring them and made the referral. It seemed like a bit of a relief to the patient.”



She admitted that she hadn’t been comfortable about asking, and realised that her colleagues would probably be in a similar position. She took the survey findings to the monthly maxillofacial team meeting and invited the King’s safeguarding team to do some training about how to go about asking those difficult questions.



“If it’s happening at King’s, then maxillofacial teams everywhere are missing the signs of domestic violence. We’re in the right place to offer the support of safeguarding teams to protect patients in the short and long-term,” she added.



The case analysis revealed that the majority of victims (13/18) had been punched, and assault with a common household object such as knife or lamp was involved in the other cases (5/18) the team treated. The majority of alleged assailants (10/18) were current partners or ex-partners (5/18).



Consultant maxillofacial surgeon Kathy Fan said that the 18-month case review findings underrepresent the number of potential victims treated by King’s: “Many cases are likely to have gone unidentified and unreported where injuries did not require treatment by the maxillofacial team,” she said. “Victims with only minor facial injuries may have been treated by emergency department staff and discharged without referral to the maxillofacial team – and it’s likely that patients would not have disclosed the true origin of their injury.”



She added: “All healthcare staff play a part in supporting victims of domestic violence, and COVID-19 (coronavirus) self-isolation may lead to an increase in cases. But, don’t forget, King’s together with other NHS hospital safeguarding teams and Victim Support are still in place, and still working to help people.”

