World needs nine million more nurses

Nursing leaders urge world governments to take immediate action to tackle shortfall

Mark Gould Thursday, 02 January 2020

As 2020 marks the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife the world faces a potentially catastrophic shortage of nurses estimated by the United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) at nine million over the next decade.



The International Council of Nurses (ICN) based in Geneva is calling on governments to take immediate action to meet the shortfall.



ICN chief executive officer Howard Catton said: “WHO’s vision of improved global health will only become a reality if there is a massive investment in nursing. The research evidence is clear: having more nurses leads to better health outcomes.



“The potentially catastrophic shortage of nurses we face over the next decade can be avoided, but only if governments act swiftly and decisively to turn this situation around. ICN and Nursing Now will be working with nurses around the world during 2020 to raise the profile of the profession to help to retain our current staff and recruit a new generation into what is the most rewarding job on earth.”



Mr Catton said the ICN wants to use 2020 to bust myths and traditional stereotypes about nursing, show the public the reality of 21st century nursing and the “amazing difference nurses can make when they are enabled to perform at the top of their game”.



“Nurses are not the only solution to healthcare problems, but when they properly supported and well educated, their contribution can be extraordinary.



“Let’s make 2020 a catalyst for a brighter future for healthcare around the globe, so that we will be able to look back and say ‘we turned this situation around’ and nobody will have to live their life without the healthcare that they need,“ he added.