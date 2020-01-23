Third of UK doctors showing signs of burnout

GPs and emergency doctors most at risk

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Almost a third of UK doctors may be feeling “burnt out” and stressed, suggests the results* of an in-depth survey, published today in the online journal BMJ Open.



Doctors working in general practice and emergency medicine appear to be the most at risk of exhaustion, stress, and compassion fatigue.



Doctors are considered to be at higher risk of anxiety, depression, substance misuse and suicide than the general public due in part to working long hours in highly pressurised and sometimes under resourced environments.



Researchers in Northern Ireland wanted to find out how resilient doctors across the UK were and how well they cope with pressure, as well as prevailing levels of stress and burnout in the profession.



They drew on the responses of UK doctors to an online survey, distributed through medical royal colleges and other professional bodies, throughout October and November 2018.



The survey measured resilience, professional quality of life (burnout, work-related trauma, stress, and compassion fatigue), and coping mechanisms.



Collectively, 1,651 doctors from a wide range of grades and specialties completed the survey. Of those, 1,518 answered questions on resilience, 1,423 responded to questions about professional quality of life, and 1,382 answered questions on coping mechanisms.



Analysis of the responses revealed that the average resilience score among respondents was 65 out of a possible 100, which is lower than other published studies have indicated.



Some differences in scores emerged among grades, specialties, and geography.



Hospital doctors scored higher for resilience than GPs, while doctors in surgical specialties scored higher than their non-surgical colleagues.



Recently qualified doctors (foundation years) and specialty and associate specialist grade doctors scored lower than specialist trainee doctors and consultants.



Doctors working in Northern Ireland scored higher for resilience than their colleagues elsewhere in the UK.



The scores for burnout and stress were significantly higher than average scores – nearly one in three (31.5%) respondents had high levels of burnout, whilst one in four (26%) had high levels of stress.



Just under a third (31%) scored low for compassion satisfaction – the pleasure derived from being able to help others and from doing a job well – meaning they had compassion fatigue.



Doctors from emergency medicine were significantly more burnt out than those from other specialties and they also registered the highest scores for stress.



GPs had the lowest scores for compassion satisfaction, while doctors from non-surgical specialties had more compassion fatigue than those from surgical specialties.



This was an observational study, so cannot establish cause. The authors said that people who were already under stress might have been more likely to take part in the survey, and many more women than men responded, so the findings may not be representative of the profession as a whole.



Nevertheless, it was the largest published study of its kind, and the first time that resilience and other psychological factors had been measured in NHS doctors working in the UK, they pointed out.



Although emotional resilience training for doctors was a much favoured tactic to ward off burnout, the authors said: “Doctors cannot be expected to recover from the emotional stress and adversity they encounter in their role as clinicians while managing a heavy workload in an under-funded, over-worked system.



“It is unlikely that emotional resilience is all that is required to cope with increasing regulation, litigation, and administration.”



British Medical Association (BMA) chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “These findings are alarming and strongly reinforce precisely what the BMA has been saying for a long time.



“Years of systemic underfunding and serious workforce shortages mean NHS doctors are working longer hours in highly pressured, understaffed environments, and their wellbeing is suffering as a result.”

