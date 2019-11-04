New test offers personalised treatment for child brain tumours

Measuring lipid and glutamine levels predicts how fast a tumour will grow

Mark Gould Friday, 27 December 2019

Children with cancer will be spared unnecessarily aggressive treatments thanks to a new scan that analyses levels of lipids and glutamine to predict how rapidly tumours will grow.



The test has been hailed as a major advance towards being able to tailor treatments for brain cancer to the needs of individual patients and is predicted to improve survival rates.



Childhood brain cancers currently account for one third of all childhood cancer deaths in Britain.



A team at the University of Birmingham and Birmingham Children’s Hospital led by paediatric oncologist Professor Andrew Peet, took biopsies of childhood brain tumours from 114 patients who had been treated at the hospital and their outcomes were tracked over five years.



By the end of the study, 79 were alive and 35 had died. The analysis found that the levels of lipids and glutamine were direct indicators of how aggressive a tumour would be.



The more glutamine a tumour contains, the less aggressive it is likely to be; the more lipids a tumour contains, the more aggressive it is likely to be.



The study also found that an MRI scan, designed to pick up chemical signatures of the tumour, could be used to accurately measure the concentrations of glutamine and lipids. “This type of refinement will help children get better treatment,” Professor Peet told The Guardian.



“This is a huge step towards the introduction of more personalised treatment for childhood brain tumour patients,” Professor Peet said.



“Assessing how aggressive these tumours are at an earlier stage will help ensure that treatment is no more toxic than it needs to be, reducing the adverse effects on patients and improving their quality of life.”



While survival rates have steadily improved for childhood brain tumours, with 75% of patients now living beyond five years, accurately predicting how the disease will progress in individual patients has remained a significant challenge. The need to tailor treatments is particularly acute in children, who are the most vulnerable to the side-effects of radiation and toxic drugs, Professor Peet said



Mark Brider, acting CEO of Children with Cancer UK, which funded the study, said: “Childhood cancers are very different from those found in adults, they are often more difficult to treat and the treatment can be incredibly debilitating. Brain tumours are among the most common childhood tumours and I am very pleased to see developments being made to make treatment less toxic.”