NHS chief exec sets out COVID-19 plan for health service

Staff must be supported to ‘stay well and at work’

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 18 March 2020

NHS chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens has written to all NHS health providers and commissioners setting out plans for redirecting staff and resources in response to COVID-19.

The actions outline in the letter, jointly signed by Sir Simon Stevens and NHS Chief Operating Officer, Amanda Pritchard, are based on ‘evidence from other countries and the advice from SAGE and the Chief Medical Officer’, with the aim to: free up inpatient and critical care capacity, prepare for large numbers in need of respiratory support, support staff and maximise their ability, play out wider population measures, stress-test operational readiness, and remove routine burdens to facilitate the NHS’s response.

The letter calls on trusts to free-up the maximum possible inpatient and critical care capacity, with the aim of expanding critical capacity to the maximum; free up 30,000 (or more) of the English NHS’s 100,000 general and acute beds. Actions to achieve this include postponing all non-urgent elective operations from April 15 at the latest, for a period of at least three months, urgently discharging patients who are medically fit, and freeing up any private pay beds that exist.

Nationally, NHS England is also in the process of block-buying capacity in independent hospital, action that should be completed within a fortnight.

In addition, community health providers and social care providers are asked to free up community and intermediate care beds, which could free up to 10,000 beds.

The letter also calls on NHS staff to prepare and respond to a large number of inpatients requiring respiratory support.

Work is underway to secure a ‘step change’ in oxygen supply and distribution to hospitals, the letter states, alongside a national procurement for assisted respiratory support capacity.

The letter states that a wider range of staff than usual will be involved in directly supporting patients with respiratory needs, which means ‘refresher training for all clinical and patient facing staff’ to be provided within the next fortnight.

Mental health, learning disability and autism providers must also plan for COVID-19 and staff should undergo refresher training on physical health care, states the letter.

Sir Simon Stevens says providers must ensure they have enhanced and wellbeing support for frontline staff.

Public Health England is being asked ‘as a matter of urgency’ to establish NHS targeted staff testing for symptomatic staff who would otherwise need to self-isolate. Some at risk staff may be able to work remotely or moved to a lower risk area.

Meanwhile, professional regulators such as the General Medical Council are writing to clinicians who have relinquished their licence to practise within the past three years to see if they are willing to return to help. Work is also underway to see if medical and nursing students can be deployed. And nurses and midwives currently in non-patient facing roles will be asked to support direct clinical practice.

The four UK chief medical officers, GMC and Royal Colleges have written to all UK doctors stressing that it will be appropriate for clinicians to work beyond their ‘usual disciplinary boundaries and specialism’.

A series of measures are also set out in the letter to support the wider population, including support for older and vulnerable people who are to be ‘shielded’ at home. Providers are told to roll out remote consultations, with face-to-face appointments taking place only when ‘absolutely necessary’. GP services are told to agree locally which sites should manage essential face-to-face assessments.

All providers are told to stress-test their operational readiness and a number of steps have been taken to remove routine barriers, included the cancellation of routine CQC inspections, and suspension of some GP performance targets.

“This is going to be a fast-moving situation requiring agile responses,” the letter states.

