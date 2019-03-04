New cervical screening test rolled out nationally

Potential to totally ‘eliminate cervical cancer’

Jo Carlowe Monday, 20 January 2020

Hundreds of lives will be spared annually, according to NHS England, due to the rolling out of a new “more sensitive” cervical screening test.



NHS experts said there is potential to "eliminate cervical cancer" completely thanks to the change in the primary test within the NHS Cervical Cancer Screening Programme, combined with the effectiveness of the HPV vaccine.



The new and “more sensitive” test now looks for traces of high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Any tests that are HPV positive are then checked for abnormal changes of the cervix. It means that any sign of infection will be spotted at an earlier stage before it could potentially develop into cancer.



Since the beginning of December, every part of the country has had the new way of screening in place.



There are 2,500 new cases of cervical cancer in England every year but research says that a quarter of those could be prevented with this new way of testing.



The introduction is part of the NHS Long Term Plan to catch tens of thousands more cancers earlier, when it is easier to treat and the chance of survival is higher.



Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer said: “Screening is one of the most effective ways of protecting against cervical cancer and there is no doubt this new way of testing will save lives. It is vitally important that all eligible people attend for their screening appointments, to keep themselves safe.



“Combined with the success of the HPV vaccine for both boys and girls, we hope that cervical cancer can be eliminated altogether by the NHS in England. The chances of surviving cancer are at a record high, but there is always more we can do, as we continue to deliver our Long Term Plan.”



Jo Churchill, public health minister said: “Thousands fewer women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer as a result of improved screening services and the HPV vaccine and it’s incredible to think that cervical cancer could be eradicated for good.



“The NHS Long Term Plan has committed to an overhaul of screening programmes, new investment in state of the art technology and a boost in research which will help more people survive cancer each year. I encourage all women to attend screening appointments.”



The latest figures show that seven in 10 people attended their cervical screening appointment last year but that one million people did not attend their appointment.