Alcohol sales fall after minimum pricing

3.6% drop in volume of pure alcohol sold per adult

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Sales of pure alcohol per adult in Scotland fell by 3.6% in the first year since the introduction of minimum unit pricing, it has been revealed today.



A report* from NHS Health Scotland details the first analysis of off-trade alcohol sales over the full year following the introduction of minimum unit pricing (MUP) of 50p per unit.



Compared to the 12 months which preceded implementation of MUP in May 2018, the volume of pure alcohol sold per adult in the off-trade in Scotland decreased from 7.4 to 7.1 litres.



In contrast, in England & Wales where MUP has not been implemented, the volume of pure alcohol sold in the off-trade during the same year increased from 6.3 to 6.5 litres – a 3.2% rise.



While alcohol sales remained higher in Scotland than in England and Wales, the difference between the two countries in the post-MUP year was at the lowest level since 2011.



The impact of the policy on sales of particular types of alcohol varied as the report shows in the post-MUP year in Scotland, per adult sales of cider fell the most (down 18.6%), while sales of spirits fell by 3.8%, and sales of beer remained relatively stable (down 1.1%).



Sales of cider, spirits and beer all increased in England and Wales over the same time period and fortified wine was the only drink category in which per adult sales in Scotland increased post-MUP.



The findings published in the report confirm that there was a step change in the average price of alcohol in Scotland immediately following the implementation of MUP.



The average price of off-trade alcohol in Scotland rose by 5p per unit from 55p per unit to 60p per unit in May 2018 – a price increase not seen in England and Wales. The rise in Scotland was driven by an increase in the average sales price of beer, spirits and most markedly cider.



Lucie Giles, public health intelligence advisor at NHS Health Scotland, said: “This is the first time we have been able to analyse sales data covering the full year following the introduction of MUP, and it is encouraging that off-trade alcohol sales fell in Scotland following its implementation.



“Today’s findings show that the scale of change varies according to drink category. For example, per adult sales of cider saw the greatest decrease, and this was likely to be associated with cider having the greatest relative increase in average sales price, once MUP came into force.



“The analysis of per adult sales data in the North East and North West of England did not provide evidence of substantial cross-border purchasing. We will continue to examine a variety of data sources to ensure we understand cross-border activity as far as possible.”



Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland said, “A reduction of 3.6% in alcohol consumption in the first 12 months following the introduction of MUP is great news for Scotland’s health. Particularly significant is the contrast to England and Wales, who don’t have MUP, where sales of alcohol have increased in the same time period.



“It’s encouraging to see that, as expected, consumers appear to be buying less cheap, high strength cider. Other research studies suggest that consumers are switching to smaller size packs and lower strength products.



“Increasing the price of alcohol is one of the most effective and cost-effective policy measures to reduce alcohol consumption and harm.”

*Evaluating the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) on sales-based consumption in Scotland: a descriptive analysis of one year post-MUP off-trade alcohol sales data. NHS Health Scotland, January 2020.