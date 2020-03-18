Doctors demand access to appropriate PPE kit

BMA reports some GPs resorting to buying facemasks from DIY stores

Mark Gould Thursday, 19 March 2020

Doctors says they must have the right protective equipment and priority testing for Covid-19 without any further delay.



Ambulance staff in London say they are already being asked to ration protective equipment such as masks. And today the Department of Health and Social Care has admitted that global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and a ban on export of the products in China is causing constraints on securing additional UK supplies.



Now the British Medical Association (BMA) says that both GPs and hospital doctors are reporting that they either do not have the right protective equipment, or if they do, it’s in very short supply.



They told the BMA they feel they are putting themselves at risk treating patients because there isn’t any protective equipment available for them to wear.



Some staff also have not had the opportunity to have masks test-fitted ahead of treating patients.



In addition, the BMA says the testing of all healthcare workers and their immediate household members needs to get underway immediately to prevent rising numbers of staff from sitting at home, self-isolating, not knowing whether they have the virus and not being able to provide much-needed patient care.



Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA chair of council said: “There are limits to the risks to which doctors, indeed all healthcare workers, can reasonably be expected to expose themselves to.



“Frontline staff must have the proper personal protective equipment if they are treating patients with Covid-19 or suspected to have Covid-19. We are hearing of staff trying to buy masks from DIY stores in desperation because they are not being provided with it by their employers. This is totally unacceptable; healthcare workers should not, and do not, have to expose themselves to high risk situations without having adequate PPE.



“The government must find a reliable way to substantially increase the production and distribution of PPE. If any healthcare worker, treating someone with Covid-19 was to become ill, or worse, due to a lack of PPE, the consequences will be dire and the impact on patient care catastrophic.



“As well as the correct PPE, it’s imperative that healthcare workers who are self-isolating, or suspect they may have the virus, are tested without further delay.



“The NHS will struggle even more if increasing numbers of staff are forced to remain at home for up to 2 weeks, not knowing whether they have the virus and therefore not able to care for patients.



“Rapid and effective testing shows that they don’t have Covid-19 and don’t present a risk to their patients and so can return to work as soon as possible. This in turn helps create greater resilience in the workforce for what is going to be an incredibly stressful time ahead.”



The call has been echoed by Professor Ravi Mahajan, the president of the Royal College of Anaesthetists said: "Government and individual hospitals must ensure that anaesthesia teams are supported in their work by having adequate supplies PPE. The treatment of the anticipated numbers of patients will create an unprecedented demand for such equipment, which is vital to ensure staff are kept safe and that in-hospital transmission to staff and patients is avoided. Both supply and distribution chains must be assured as a matter of urgency.”