Increased coronavirus testing should be available next week

£3.5 million antibody testing kits are on order and testing NHS workers will be a priority

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 26 March 2020

An antibody testing kit to confirm that a person has been exposed to coronavirus and has developed some form of immunity should be available within days, the UK government's chief medical adviser says.

The antibody test which is in final testing to confirm its sensitivity and specificity is expected to be available from as early as next week. It will be a finger prick test with the result available in around 15 minutes.

"The one thing that is worse than no test is a bad test," said Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government's chief medical adviser.

The NHS has ordered 3.5 million test kits.

Professor Whitty said that a priority would be to use the test on population samples to gain a better understanding of transmission in the community.

Currently antigen testing of people with symptoms is focused on patients admitted to hospital so the number of confirmed cases is well below the actual number. A large number of patients are known to experience minor or no symptoms. A better understanding of how many people have already been infected by the virus and recovered, and how this varies across the country, will aid NHS planning.

The next priority will be to test NHS workers who may have been exposed to the virus to give some reassurance to them that they already have immunity against the virus.

"I do not think - and I want to be clear - that this is something we'll suddenly be ordering on the internet next week," Professor Whitty said.

Layla McCay, director of the NHS Confederation, said: “The 3.5 million antibody tests will be crucial in enabling us to maintain the workforce that is fighting this battle to save so many lives.

“They cannot be received on the frontline quickly enough. We believe frontline staff across hospitals, community healthcare services and primary and social care should be given priority and so today’s announcement that key workers will be at the front of the queue is welcome.”

Antigen testing is also being upscaled and will be targeted at NHS workers self-isolating because they or a family member have had mild flu-like symptoms to enable them to return to work if they have do not have coronavirus infection.