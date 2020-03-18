Volunteers test out investigational vaccine for COVID-19

Small Phase I trial launched with 45 participants

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 18 March 2020

The first human trial of a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 is being tested in the US.

On March 16, 2020, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute gave the first-ever injection of an investigational vaccine for the 2019 novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, to volunteers participating in phase one of the federally sponsored clinical trial .

This is the first vaccine trial for this virus, which causes COVID-19, in humans. The KPWHRI trial began recruiting participants on March 3.

The investigational vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and made by Moderna. The vaccine is made using a new process that is much faster than older methods of making vaccines. It does not contain any part of the actual coronavirus and cannot cause infection. Instead, it includes a short segment of messenger RNA that is made in a lab.

The initial trial is a small phase I test involving 45 participants—part of the 3-phase process necessary to determine whether the vaccine works. In this first phase, KPWHRI researchers are testing the safety of various doses and whether these doses produce an immune response.

“We are proud that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases selected us to conduct this innovative trial,” said Lisa Jackson, MD, MPH, senior investigator at KPWHRI. “We’re well prepared and focused on helping to address this evolving health situation.” Dr. Jackson is the lead researcher for the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health.