No confirmed cases of coronavirus in UK citizens

Travellers from Wuhan told to stay indoors

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Of 97 tests carried out in the UK to check for novel coronavirus, all have been confirmed negative.



There are currently no confirmed cases in the UK or of UK citizens abroad, and the risk to the public is low, states Public Health England (PHE).



The government is continuing to monitor the situation and is working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international community. Its approach is guided by the advice of the chief medical officer. If and when a first case in the UK is confirmed, it will be announced by the chief medical officer of the affected country. This will be followed by a statement by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.



In updated advice on novel coronavirus, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is advising against all but essential travel to the Hubei Province of China.



Travellers to China are being told to remain ‘vigilant’ and to check the latest travel advice on GOV.UK.



In addition, PHE has updated its guidance for individuals who have returned from Wuhan, China as follows:



If you have returned from Wuhan in the last 14 days:

stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with other flu viruses

call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the city.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said: “Isolating yourself from other people, like you would with other flu viruses, is in step with the best scientific and expert advice on how to stop the coronavirus from spreading. This means taking simple, common sense steps, such as staying at home and avoiding close contact with other people as much as possible.”



Advance monitoring continues at UK airports with direct flights from China. A team of public health experts has been established in Heathrow to support anyone travelling in from China who feels unwell. These hubs will bring in rotational teams of seven clinicians, working in shifts, who will be on hand to support patients on arrival. The chief medical officer, medical director at PHE and medical director at NHS England and NHS Improvement have issued advice via a CAS (Central Alerting System) alert to frontline staff to increase awareness of the situation and any actions to take.