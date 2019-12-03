‘Patent to patient’ time is too long and rising for cancer meds

Highly innovative cancer drugs took longer to reach NHS patients than more conventional treatments

Louise Prime Friday, 31 January 2020

Cancer medicines are facing increasingly long delays in getting from patent to patient, the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) has reported. ICR’s analysis* showed that rising numbers of cancer drugs are being licensed, but highly innovative drugs are taking longer to reach NHS patients than more conventional treatments. The London-based charity warned that the whole system of drug discovery and development is "too risk averse" and called for radical innovation to overcome cancer evolution and drug resistance.



The report’s authors retrospectively analysed all cancer drugs newly licensed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) between 2000 and 2016 to explore which types of cancer they were for, how long they took to reach patients in the NHS, and whether or not the system is encouraging radical innovation.



They found that the number of cancer drugs authorised by the EMA more than doubled from a median of six per year (range 0–14) from 2000 to 2008, to 13.5 per year (range 8–28) from 2009 to 2016; eight drugs were licensed in 2000, and 28 in 2016. They noted that the increase in EMA authorisations over time was considerably greater for high and moderate innovation drugs than it was for low innovation drugs.



Despite this overall increase in EMA authorisations, this varied markedly by tumour type. There were large numbers of authorisations for some cancer types, such as haematological, skin, and breast cancers, but very few for others, including several cancers of very high unmet need – and none at all for some types, including brain and oesophageal cancer.



Furthermore, they discovered, children’s access to new treatments is progressing far more slowly compared with adults – only eight of the cancer drugs (8%) were authorised by the EMA for use in children, and across the 177 drug authorisations by the EMA, only 10 (6%) included a paediatric indication.



They said: “There is an urgent need to ensure that children with cancer are able to benefit from advances in research in the same way that patients with many adult cancers already are. We need stronger incentives for pharmaceutical companies to develop new treatments specifically for children, and regulations need to be tightened up to require that adult cancer drugs are evaluated in paediatric clinical trials wherever their mechanism of action is relevant for children.”



Their analysis also revealed that the mean time between patent priority date through to a final appraisal determination by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) increased from 12.8 years for drugs first authorised by the EMA between 2000 and 2008, up to 14.0 years for drugs licensed between 2009 and 2016. Between 2000 and the end of 2016, the most innovative new drugs took 14.3 years to progress from patenting through to NHS availability, compared with 13.5 years for medium-innovation drugs and 11.1 years for the least innovative treatments.



The period between the start of a phase I trial to EMA authorisation seemed to account for much of the delay, they found – this took an average of 8.9 years for the most innovative drugs compared with 8.7 years for medium-innovation drugs and 6.8 years for the least innovative. In contrast, NICE reduced the lag time between EMA authorisation and the start of its technology appraisals, from a mean of 21 months for drugs first licensed between 2000 and 2008, down to 6.5 months for drugs licensed between 2009 and 2016; although it got no faster at carrying out its appraisals.



The authors acknowledged that NICE (and equivalents) might reject some EMA-approved drugs because they contribute only modestly to patient benefit, especially given the remit to prioritise which treatments should be funded by a public healthcare system with limited resources, but they called for more to be done to encourage the pharmaceutical industry to “embrace the kind of creative risk taking that is needed for real innovation.”



ICR chief executive Professor Paul Workman commented: “Our study details the major progress being made against cancer, with the average number of drugs being licensed each year more than doubling over the last decade. But it also makes clear that our regulatory systems are not keeping pace with advances in the science.



“It is taking longer for new drugs to reach patients and, alarmingly, the delays are longest for the most exciting, innovative treatments, with the greatest potential to transform the lives of patients.



“At the moment the whole ecosystem for drug discovery and development – involving regulators, researchers and companies – is too risk averse. It’s crucial that academic researchers and pharmaceutical companies should feel that the regulatory systems for drug development support risk taking and innovation, rather than discouraging it and slowing it down.”

*Sharpe E, Hoey R, Yap C, Workman P. From patent to patient: analysing access to innovative cancer drugs. Drug Discovery Today, published online 29 January 2020. DOI:10.1016/j.drudis.2020.01.004