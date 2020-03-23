NHS deal with private sector to expand hospital capacity

Extra 20,000 staff and 8,000 beds to boost COVID-19 efforts

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 March 2020

The NHS effort to tackle the COVID-19 virus pandemic will be boosted from today following an agreement reached between the NHS and the independent sector.



The deal announced at the weekend is described as the first of its kind and includes the provision of an additional 8,000 hospital beds across England, nearly 1,200 more ventilators, more than 10,000 nurses, 700 doctors and 8,000 other clinical staff.



In London it includes around 2,000 hospital beds and more than 250 operating theatres and critical beds.



Under the agreement between NHS England and the nation’s independent hospitals, almost 20,000 fully qualified staff will be joining the NHS response to the pandemic and helping to manage the expected rise in cases.



The extra resources will also help the NHS deliver other urgent operations and cancer treatments.



Under the agreement, the independent sector will reallocate almost all of its national hospital capacity to the NHS and will be reimbursed at cost, meaning no profit will made for doing so.



NHS England’s chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “We’re dealing with an unprecedented global health threat and are taking immediate and exceptional action to gear up.



“The NHS is doing everything in its power to expand treatment capacity, and is working with partners right across the country to do so. But it is absolutely vital that this is matched by successful and comprehensive adoption of the public measures needed to cut the spread of the virus. We all have to play our part to help offset the enormous pressure that our nurses, doctors and other specialists will otherwise face.”



Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know how hard the NHS have been working to secure extra beds and staffing.



“This is great news for the hospitals and staff doing everything they can to combat coronavirus. I want to pay particular tribute to those heroes returning to front line to support their colleagues and help as many patients recover from the virus.”



The deal follows earlier announcements including plans for NHS hospitals to free up 30,000 of the overall 100,000 beds available by postponing non-urgent operations and providing care in the community for people who are fit to be discharged.



David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said: “Independent hospitals are boosting emergency capacity to put at the disposal of the NHS over these coming weeks. We have worked hand-in-hand with the NHS for decades and will do whatever it takes to support the NHS in responding to this pandemic.



“This significant additional capacity across the country will be a major boost to the NHS’s efforts to treat those patients that need hospital care over the coming period and the independent sector stands ready to maintain that support for as long as needed.”