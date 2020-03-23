CCGs’ local expertise allows best decision making for COVID-19 planning

NHS England takes over some of CCGs’ usual functions under health secretary’s emergency powers to address COVID-19

Louise Prime Tuesday, 24 March 2020

Clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) – working with their providers across primary, community and mental health, and acute services – have local knowledge and expertise that can help plan, shape and make the best decisions at a more local level during the current COVID-19 emergency, NHS Clinical Commissioners have insisted. The Department for Health and Social Care has legally directed NHS England to perform some of the functions usually undertaken by CCGs, effective immediately and until the end of this year.



William Vineall, member of the senior civil service at the Department of Health and Social Care, yesterday published Directions to the National Health Service Commissioning Board. He said in the Directions: “The secretary of state considers that the incidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in England constitutes an emergency … and that accordingly it is appropriate to give these Directions.”



The Exercise of Commissioning Functions by the NHS Commissioning Board (Coronavirus) Directions 2020 , said the government, “enable NHS England to commission healthcare from independent sector providers to support the provision of services by the NHS to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency”. The Directions state that the National Health Service Commissioning Board is to exercise some functions of CCGs:

The secretary of state directs the Board to exercise the following functions of CCGs – functions under section 3 of the National Health Service Act 2006 (duties of CCGs as to commissioning certain health services); and functions under section 3A of the Act (power of CCGs to commission certain health services).

The functions mentioned in paragraph (1) must be exercised by the Board during the period ending on 31st December 2020 – for the purposes of commissioning health services from independent providers as the Board deems appropriate, for the purposes of directly or indirectly supporting the provision of services by NHS bodies to address coronavirus and coronavirus disease.

These Directions do not preclude the exercise of any function under section 3 or 3A of the Act by a CCG

NHS Clinical Commissioners chief executive Julie Wood said: “We recognise that the nature of the current emergency requires a big change in the way that we work, and CCGs will, of course, work hand in hand with NHS England and government as well as with their local health and care partners on this.



“CCGs are already working hard to redirect resources, ceasing non-essential activity to ensure the maximum amount of manpower and resources is used to support the front line to combat the coronavirus.



“CCGs, working with their providers across primary, community and mental health, and acute services have local knowledge and expertise that can help plan, shape and make the best decisions at a more local level, and will play their part.”