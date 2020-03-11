NICE appoints new chief executive

Prof Gillian Leng to take up role

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 18 March 2020

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has today announced the appointment of its new chief executive.

Professor Gillian Leng, CBE is to take up the role on April 1 2020, when Sir Andrew Dillon, who has led the organisation since it was established in 1999, steps down.

Professor Leng is currently the deputy chief executive at NICE, and a visiting professor at King’s College London. After training in medicine, she spent several years researching the epidemiology of peripheral vascular disease at Edinburgh University. She specialised in public health medicine and worked as a consultant before moving to NICE in 2001.

The appointment of Professor Leng was made by the non-executive members of NICE’s Board following open competition.

NICE’s interim chair, Time Irish said: “The Board of NICE is delighted to appoint Gill to the role of chief executive. NICE has a unique and unparalleled history and we wish to thank Andrew for his outstanding leadership over the last two decades. Looking ahead, NICE has a very exciting and ambitious future, and the Board is unanimously agreed that Gill has the leadership qualities to take us forward.”

Sir Andrew Dillon said he is delighted with the appointment. “She is an outstanding leader and has all the qualities needed to lead the organisation into its third decade. I am entirely confident that NICE will be safe and successful in her hands,” he said.

Commenting, Professor Leng said: “Under Andrew’s leadership NICE has gained a formidable reputation both nationally and internationally as a world leader in guidance development. I am honoured and privileged to have been appointed as its second chief executive. I look forward to working with the Institute’s staff and stakeholders as we enter an exciting new chapter of innovative changes to deliver our portfolio of guidance into the hands of frontline staff in an easy and intuitive way.”