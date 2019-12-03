Cancer patients get NHS fitness ‘prehab’ to boost treatment

High intensity workouts, strength training and nutrition advice speed recovery after chemo

Mark Gould Friday, 27 December 2019

Newly-diagnosed cancer patients are to be offered NHS gym sessions before they start chemotherapy, in the hope of boosting the speed of their recovery.



Thousands will be invited to sign up for a "prehab" fitness programme within 48 hours of being diagnosed.



A mix of high intensity cardio workouts and strength-based training, plus nutritional advice and mental health support, will be made available to make patients fitter and stronger ahead of chemotherapy or major surgery.



It is hoped that the three fitness sessions a week will reduce the time patients spend in hospital by "priming" them for their recovery.



Although patients would be referred for "prehab" within 48 hours of their diagnosis, the start date for the fitness plan may vary on a case by case basis following consultation with a doctor.



More than 500 patients are already taking part in the exercise programme in Greater Manchester, while another 2,000 are expected to participate over the next two years.



Similar services are being run in London, Leicester and Yorkshire.



NHS chief executive Simon Stevens said cancer treatments can take a "toll" on the body, despite working "better than ever".



"There's increasing evidence that it's really worth trying to get match fit ahead of chemo or major surgery," he added.



"In effect you are 'priming' your own recovery before your treatment even begins."



June Davis, an adviser at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "While it might seem extraordinary that newly-diagnosed patients are being referred to exercise classes and personal trainers, we know that “prehabilitation” can support people during this difficult time to prepare both physically and mentally for treatment, reclaim a sense of control and improve their health in the long-term.”