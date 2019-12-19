Queen’s Speech fixes NHS cash boost in law

Doctors’ leaders seek detail on promised GP numbers boost

Adrian O'Dowd Friday, 20 December 2019

The £33.9bn increase in cash terms by 2023-24 for the NHS is to be written in law, according to the Queen’s Speech delivered yesterday in Parliament.



However, doctors’ leaders are seeking detail on other promises about how the government’s legislative plans will actually deliver the promised 6,000 additional GPs, 50 million more doctor’s appointments and 50,000 more nurses within the next five years.



The Queen’s Speech mentioned more than 30 bills, one of which said the already announced cash boost for the NHS would be enshrined in law.



In the speech, which is written by the government, it said it would take steps to grow and support the NHS’s workforce, partly through a new visa to ensure qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals could have fast-track entry to the UK.



Hospital car parking charges would also be removed “for those in greatest need” while ministers would seek cross-party consensus on proposals for long-term reform of social care and work would continue to reform the Mental Health Act.



Responding to the speech, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, British Medical Association (BMA) council chair, said: “The prime minister has rightly said that the NHS is ‘top priority’ – and he needs to be realistic of the scale of the task at hand.



“Indeed, last month all major emergency departments were unable to meet the waiting time targets for the first time ever and data released today reveal that average bed occupancy is above safe levels and higher than this time last year.



“While it’s encouraging to see NHS funding guaranteed in law, the BMA has been clear that the money pledged by the government falls short of what’s needed to make up for years of underinvestment and to meet the rising health needs of Britain in the future.



“Crucially, the NHS relies on the people who keep it running and – with 100,000 vacancies in the health service and far fewer doctors comparable to population than our European neighbours – it is vital that the government supports the workforce and redoubles efforts to recruit and retain staff.”



An NHS visa system was a positive step, he said, but added: “If we are to truly welcome talented international healthcare workers, the financial hurdles of visa fees and the immigration health surcharge must go.



“It is not right that doctors from overseas are penalised by having to pay to use the very NHS they work in – and that this government wants to double this fee adds insult to injury.”



Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said: “The commitment in law to fund the NHS is both a relief and a necessity. We now need detail and we need general practice to feature prominently in any plans for the future of our health service.



“I have already written to the prime minister reiterating the case for general practice and calling on him to honour the manifesto pledge to deliver 6,000 more GPs as a matter of urgency.



“The secretary of state for health and social care has described general practice as the ‘bedrock of the NHS’ and it is – we hope these words, and the government’s pledges, will be followed by the funding and resources necessary to deliver more GPs, more members of the practice team, and more support for frontline GPs, delivering care to more than a million patients every day.”