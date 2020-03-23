Search for NHS staff for NHS Nightingale hospital begins

NHS hospitals asking staff to relocate to dedicated coronavirus field hospital at ExCel centre in East London

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 26 March 2020

NHS hospitals have been asked to identify staff members to relocate to the dedicated coronavirus NHS Nightingale hospital to open at the ExCel centre in East London next week.

The hospital will provide critical care to patients with coronavirus and have up 4,000 beds with oxygen and ventilators. Initially there will be 500 beds.

The HSJ has reported that trust chief executives have been asked to identify staff to relocate to the new facility. The required staff range from consultants, GPs, critical care nurses and pharmacists to non-clinical staff, such as porters and administrators. Defence personnel, including medical staff, will also help run the new hospital.

An email from one London trust chief executive to their staff seen by HSJ says: “Along with other NHS trusts, we have been asked to identify a range of our people to help staff the new Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in east London.

“This is a key element of the NHS national response to coronavirus and will provide the first major wave of ‘surge’ capacity. The urgency in identifying staff is to allow time for training to take place before opening to patients.”

A response from staff is requested within hours.

The email adds: “We have asked divisional clinical leads to identify and approach staff who may be able to be redeployed quickly to the ExCel and, in the interests of time, we are also asking staff directly to come forward to be considered for redeployment. Accommodation will be provided if required.”

The email says that the new hospital should take some pressure off London hospitals by absorbing demand, giving the trusts more time to increase their own capacity.