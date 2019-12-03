NHS needs more staff to meet needs of rising numbers of cancer patients

Charity says its helpline is at breaking point as patients cannot get support from ‘overstretched’ NHS

Mark Gould Tuesday, 31 December 2019

There are not enough NHS staff to meet the needs of growing numbers of people with cancer, Macmillan Cancer Support is warning.



The charity says patients are calling its helpline "at breaking point", feeling they cannot ask questions of the overstretched doctors and nurses caring for them.



It says calls to the Macmillan Support Line will hit almost a quarter of a million this year. Staff on the free support line, which is open 365 days a year, have already received more than 240,000 enquiries in 2019, and supported more than 65,000 people — 7% more people than in 2018 and 14% more than the year before that.



Last year alone, the charity supported almost 100 people over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.



The number one reason for calling Macmillan was emotional support, with 20% more people calling with issues such as anxiety, fear and depression than the previous year.



Staff also point to callers needing support as they experience so called “scanxiety” - related to waiting for results and treatment.



Macmillan chief executive Lynda Thomas, says: “We’re incredibly proud of the service our support line provides, but it’s heart-rending that so many people call at breaking point having struggled to find the support they need from their healthcare team who we know are run-ragged and doing the best they can.



“NHS staff do an extraordinary job faced with huge pressures, but as increased demand for our services shows, there simply aren’t enough of them to meet the needs of the growing number of people living with cancer.



“The newly-formed government must urgently deliver on its promises to prioritise a fully-funded plan for our NHS workforce so that everyone living with cancer can receive the very best care and support they need.”



Macmillan points out that the rise in calls comes at a time of significant pressures facing the NHS. Approaching half (44%) of cancer nurse specialists say that their workload is having a negative impact on patient care, and one in five people recently diagnosed with or treated for cancer (17%) say the healthcare professionals who cared for them seemed to have unmanageable workloads. Cancer waiting times performance is also on a downward trajectory. Across all nine NHS England cancer targets, the last 12 months recorded the lowest proportion of patients seen or treated within the timeframes of any year since records began.



An NHS spokesperson said: "Most importantly cancer survival is at a record high, and so too is patients' satisfaction with their care, with nine out of 10 patients happy with the support they've received, all of which is testament to the hard work and compassion of NHS staff".



The NHS aims to give every person diagnosed with cancer "access to personalised care plans including a needs assessment and health and wellbeing support" by 2021, they added.