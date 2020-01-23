Seriously ill waiting over an hour for ambulances

Overcrowding in A&E to blame, say experts

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Seriously ill patients are waiting over an hour for ambulances to arrive in England and Wales.



This is the finding of an investigation by the BBC, which found that one in 16 ‘emergency’ cases in England are affected in this way, with significant delays also reported in Wales.



According to the investigation, although many ambulance services have increased staffing, the extra resource gets swallowed up by the rise in delays faced by ambulance crews queuing outside hospitals.



The BBC investigation used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain data. While there were only 270 cases taking longer than 30 minutes for immediately life-threatening cases, category two level cases (the next tier down, which includes strokes) were more common, with 385,000 waiting over an hour from January 2018 to September 2019 — the equivalent to one in 16 calls.



In Wales there were more than 1,000 cases a week on average — nearly a quarter of callouts.



Speaking to OnMedica, Dr Ian Higginson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), said: "Overcrowding in Emergency Departments (EDs) is having a clear and dangerous knock-on effect on the ambulance service. Under-resourcing in EDs and a lack of staffed hospital beds means that seriously ill patients cannot be admitted and are often kept waiting in corridors. This in turn means patients are waiting longer in the ED and ambulances are not offloading patients in a timely manner; delaying them from getting back into the community to save lives.”



A Department of Health and Social care spokesperson said: “Dedicated ambulance crews are working hard to respond to emergencies every day. There’s an extra 256 new ambulances on roads across the country thanks to an additional £36 million we provided last year, and from this September, students studying to be a paramedic will get a £5,000 a year grant to support their studies.



“That’s all on top of the government’s record cash boost for the NHS worth £33.9 billion extra a year by 2023/24, which we are enshrining in law.”