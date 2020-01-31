Hospital admissions due to alcohol up 6% in a year

Drinking alcohol was the main reason for 358,000 admissions to hospital in 2018/19

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 06 February 2020

Drinking alcohol was the main reason for 358,000 admissions to hospital in 2018/19, show figures published by NHS Digital.

The number of admissions is 6% higher than 2017/18 and 19% higher than a decade ago, according to the Statistics on Alcohol, England 2020.

Alcohol-related admissions accounted for 2% of overall hospital admissions, which is the same rate as 2017/18. Men accounted for 62% of alcohol admissions, and 40% of patients were aged between 45 and 64.

Alcohol is considered to be the primary reasons for admission when a patient is admitted for an alcohol-related disease, injury or condition or there was an alcohol-related external cause. A broader measure that looks at a range of other conditions that could be caused by alcohol shows 1.3 million admissions in 2018/19, this is an 8% increase on 2017/18 and represents 7% of all hospital admissions.

Other figures from the report Statistics on Alcohol, England 2020 show that there were 5,698 deaths specifically attributed to alcohol in 2018, which is 2% fewer than in 2017, and that most alcohol related deaths (77%) occurred in people aged 40 to 69.

Approximately 38% of men and 19% of women aged 55 to 64 usually drank over 14 units of alcohol in a week, and the average household spent £8.70 per week on alcohol in 2017/184.