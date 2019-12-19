GPs most likely clinician to get parking tickets

Family doctors also have the least luxurious cars

Adrian O'Dowd Friday, 20 December 2019

GPs are one of two types of clinician who are most likely to get parking tickets, according to a new US study* published in the Christmas issue of The BMJ.



Some people believe that medical specialty choices are associated with certain personalities. In addition, driving behaviours – such as fast driving, luxury car ownership, and leniency by police officers – have also been linked to personal traits in the general population, but there has been little research into driving behaviours in physicians.



Therefore, a team of US researchers set out to determine whether fast driving, luxury car ownership, and leniency by police officers differed across medical specialties.



Their findings were based on 5,372 physicians and 19,639 non-physicians (controls) issued with a speeding ticket in Florida from 2004 to 2017.



The information was linked to publicly available data on physician characteristics to assess which specialties had physicians who liked to drive fast, which specialties commonly owned luxury cars, and whether physicians in certain specialties received more lenient treatment by law enforcement when pulled over for speeding.



Extreme speeding was defined as driving 20 mph above the speed limit, and luxury car ownership included makes such as Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Maserati and Porsche. Leniency by police officers was defined as recording lower speeds to impose a smaller fine (known as speed discounting).



Results showed physicians received a total of 14,560 speeding tickets over the study period and 12% of family physicians (GPs) and internal medicine subspecialists both received the highest number of parking tickets out of the specialities examined.



Among drivers who received a ticket, luxury car ownership was most common among cardiologists (40.9%) and least common among GPs (21%), physicians in emergency medicine (22%), paediatrics (24%), general surgery (27%), and psychiatry (26%).



Psychiatrists (34%) were most likely to be fined for extreme speeding, but the theory that certain specialties may be treated more leniently by police officers than others was not borne out by the results.



After taking account of age and sex, the proportion of drivers who were reported driving at speeds greater than 20 mph was similar between physicians and non-physicians who received a ticket for speeding (26.4% v 26.8%).



Only 18.5% of tickets were assigned to women, despite women comprising a third of physicians in the US.



Speed discounting was common, but rates did not differ by specialty and did not differ between physicians and non-physicians.



This was an observational study, so cannot establish cause, and results may not apply to areas with different driving cultures or policing practices.



Nevertheless, the researchers said this was the first study to examine driving behaviours in physicians and clearly showed that rates of extreme speeding were highest among psychiatrists who received a ticket, whereas cardiologists were the most likely to be driving a luxury car when ticketed.



The view that some specialties were getting off more lightly than others was not borne out by the results and the researchers added: “The connection between the driving behaviour of physicians and patient outcomes remains unknown.”

*Zimerman A, Worsham C, Woo J, et al. The need for speed: observational study of physician driving behaviors. BMJ 2019;367:l6354. DOI:10.1136/bmj.l6354