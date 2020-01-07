Never too late to quit smoking to cut lung cancer risk

People who have quit have about four times as many genetically healthy lung cells as current smokers

Louise Prime Thursday, 30 January 2020

People who have quit smoking cigarettes have about four times as many genetically healthy lung cells as current smokers, research has revealed, reducing their risk of developing lung cancer. Cancer Research UK (CRUK) said the study*, published in Nature, shows that “it’s never too late to quit smoking”.

A CRUK-funded research team from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London analysed lung tissue that 16 people – never-smokers, former smokers, current smokers and children – had donated from bronchoscopy investigations for other issues. They sequenced the DNA from 632 normal, non-cancerous bronchial epithelium cells, and looked at the pattern of genetic changes.

CRUK explained that DNA in cells creates genetic errors, some of which are ‘driver mutations’ that give the cell a growth advantage; and that eventually, an accumulation of these driver mutations can allow the cells to divide uncontrollably and become cancerous. They added that previous research has shown that lung cancer risk, particularly squamous cell carcinoma risk, is much lower in ex-smokers than in current smokers, and the difference increases with time since quitting: lung cancer risk in ex-smokers who quit about seven years previously is 43% lower compared with current smokers, and the risk in ex-smokers who quit about 12 years previously is 72% lower than in current smokers.

The researchers reported that more than 90% of the non-cancerous cells they had sampled from current smokers had up to 10,000 extra mutations compared with non-smokers, and these mutations were caused directly by the chemicals in tobacco smoke. More than a quarter of these damaged cells had at least one cancer-driver mutation, which they said explains why the risk of lung cancer is so much higher in smokers.

However, they were surprised to find that among former smokers, a ‘sizeable group’ of bronchial epithelial cells had avoided smoking-related genetic damage – these cells were, genetically speaking, ‘on par with those from people who had never smoked’, with much less genetic damage from smoking – and because of this would have a low risk of developing into cancer. Ex-smokers had four times as many of these ‘near-normal’ healthy cells as current smokers – they comprised 20-40% of the total lung cells in ex-smokers, compared with just 4-10% in current smokers.

The study authors said this showed that quitting smoking not only avoids further damage, it could also allow new, healthy cells to actively replenish the lining of the airways, and the resulting increased proportion of healthy to damaged cells could help protect against cancer – which they said emphasises the benefits of completely quitting, at any age. However, CRUK pointed out that smoking also causes damage deeper in the lung that can lead to chronic lung disease and that this damage is not reversible, even after stopping smoking.

The researchers commented: “People who have smoked heavily for 30, 40 or more years often say that it’s too late to stop smoking – the damage is already done. What is so exciting about our study is that it shows that it’s never too late to quit – some of the people in our study had smoked more than 15,000 packs of cigarettes over their life, but within a few years of quitting many of the cells lining their airways showed no evidence of damage from tobacco.”

They added: “Our study is the first time that scientists have looked in detail at the genetic effects of smoking on individual healthy lung cells. We found that even these healthy lung cells from smokers contained thousands of genetic mutations. These can be thought of as mini time-bombs waiting for the next hit that causes them to progress to cancer. Further research with larger numbers of people is needed to understand how cancer develops from these damaged lung cells.”

*Yoshida K, Gowers KHC, Lee-Six H, et al. Tobacco exposure and somatic mutations in human bronchial epithelium. Nature, published online 29 January 2020 DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-1961-1