Small rise in doctors’ registration fees

GMC annual retention fee to rise by 1.7% from April 2020

Adrian O'Dowd Friday, 20 December 2019

The annual amount that doctors will have to pay the regulator the General Medical Council (GMC) from next year is rising by 1.7%, it has been announced.



The GMC said that it would increase the annual retention fee by 1.7% from April 2020, representing a £7 increase for doctors registered with a licence to practise and £3 for newly qualified doctors.



This decision made by the GMC’s Council was in keeping with the organisation’s previous aim to limit fee increases in line with inflation, said the regulator.



Fees for provisional registration will increase marginally from £51 to £52, while registration fees for newly qualified doctors will rise from £153 to £156.



The GMC said that newly qualified doctors would continue to benefit from discounted fees for up to six years after qualifying. This followed fee reductions introduced in 2017 whereas previously, newly qualified doctors started paying full fees after just one year.



The fee for full registration (with a licence to practise) will rise from £399 to £406.



Doctors earning £32,000 or less per annum will continue to receive a 50% discount on their registration fees but this is not available on those fees for newly qualified doctors that have already been discounted.



The regulator said that currently, around 12,000 doctors were receiving income discount, and 43,000 newly qualified doctors benefited from reduced rates.



GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said the regulator was seeking to limit fee increases where possible while also continuing to provide a range of support for the profession.



“Next year we will continue to expand our support for doctors new to practice in the UK through the Welcome to UK practice (WtUKP) programme,” he said. “These free workshops offer practical guidance about ethical scenarios doctors may encounter, and the chance to connect with other doctors coming from abroad.



“Through the rollout of our Professional behaviours and patient safety programme, we will continue to champion cultural change by giving doctors the tools to tackle unprofessional behaviours.



“Building on this year’s research into leadership cultures and wellbeing, we will work collaboratively with others to implement positive and compassionate workplace culture across health systems.



“Our ‘Local first’ project will also be piloted in 2020. This looks to fairly and transparently address fitness to practise concerns at a local level, avoiding unnecessary escalation to our regulatory processes where appropriate.”