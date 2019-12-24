Disabled children support tribunals treble

Parents worried that councils do not offer adequate support to disabled children

Mark Gould Tuesday, 31 December 2019

The number of parents and carers taking local authorities to tribunals for refusing to support children with disabilities has almost tripled in the past five years, according to The Guardian.



The newspaper reports that since 2014, legal battles over decisions – which include not assessing children’s particular needs or providing them adequate help at home or school – have increased by 176%.



The figures from 2014-15 and 2018-19, which the newspaper acquired through Freedom of Information Act requests, are from 71 local authorities in England and Wales.



In 2018-2019, local authorities were taken to tribunal 3,274 times, in comparison with 1,186 times over 2014-15.



Educational support is offered to all children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at schools and colleges. However, councils can create legally binding education, health and care plans (EHCPs) for those with more complex needs. Dedicated teaching assistants, access to speech therapists and placements at schools that have the provisions to look after children with SEND – such as smaller class sizes and specialist facilities – are among the resources that can be written into a plan.



Birmingham City Council, the largest local authority in Europe by population, was taken to SEND tribunals 985 times between 2014 and 2019, which was more than any other local authority. Cases against the council increased by 273% over the period.



Kent County Council, which participated in 859 tribunal hearings, and Essex County Council, which was taken to tribunal 829 times – a 219% increase in five years – also had among the largest number of proceedings. A spokesperson from Essex Council said the increase corresponded with rising numbers of children with SEND.



Data from the Department for Education showed the number of children and young people with SEND statements or EHCPs has increased by 34,200 (11%) since 2018.



However, an analysis by the National Education Union published in April found that special educational needs provision in England had lost out in £1.2bn because of shortfalls in funding increases from the government since 2015.



Sarah White, head of policy at Sense, the charity for people with complex disabilities, criticised the knock-on effects that inadequate educational support could have on children with SEND further down the line.



“If children aren’t getting the support that they need, they’re potentially not able to attend school. Or, if they’re attending school, they might not be getting the level of support they need so that can have an impact on educational progress and potentially their ability to make friends and engage and take part in activities,” she told The Guardian.



A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said: “While the vast majority of appeals are resolved without the need for a hearing, we recognise that there are long-standing issues, particularly with regard to communication with families and waiting times for assessments, which we are working to address.”