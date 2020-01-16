Next few days ‘will be crucial’ for PCNs

Revised GP Contract must give clinical directors the time, funding and support they need to get their PCNs off the ground

Louise Prime Friday, 31 January 2020

The revised GP Contract must give clinical directors the time, funding and support they need to get their Primary Care Networks (PCN) off the ground, which requires realism about the pace and scale of what is being asked of them, the NHS Confederation insisted this morning. It welcomed NHS England and NHS Improvement’s affirmation of their commitment to PCNs and their desire to see PCNs succeed, but warned that the “next few days will be crucial”.



In December 2019, NHS England and NHS Improvement published draft outlines of the proposed service requirements for PCNs, which GPs condemned as overly prescriptive and completely unachievable. NHS England and NHS Improvement said yesterday that they had run a “significant engagement process” to gain vital feedback, and published their analysis* of the engagement process and outcomes.



They welcomed “such widespread engagement” from many thousands of people in the debate over how PCNs develop, but reported that despite feedback from general practice, and the wider health and care system, showing “a level of in-principle support for the aspirations of the individual services”, the exercise had revealed major concerns including: the workforce implications and the investment general practice is being asked to make in new workforce roles; the level of resource available to support delivery; the level of specificity and length of the specifications and the aggregate effect of introducing all five services from April 2020.



NHS England and NHS Improvement commented: “[We] recognise that PCNs are at an early stage of development – our objective is for the Network Contract DES to support PCNs to deliver the ambition for improved standards of care across the country, setting realistic expectations for delivery that benefit patients…



“We want to provide PCNs with certainty and renewed confidence about their future as rapidly as possible. The feedback has already been informing negotiations on the final GP contract package, which we want to agree as soon as possible with the BMA GPC [British Medical Association GP committee], addressing the core concerns raised in a way that continues to respect the existing five-year deal, sustains general practice, and secures improvements for our communities.”



The NHS Confederation said it welcomed the “promising signal” on draft PCN specifications, but still had concerns. Ruth Rankine, director of the NHS Confederation’s PCN Network, said: “We are pleased that NHS England and NHS Improvement has reaffirmed its commitment to Primary Care Networks and the desire to see them succeed. It is absolutely right that they seek to address the significant concerns raised by the NHS Confederation on behalf of PCN clinical directors.



“The revised GP Contract has to give clinical directors the time, funding and support they need to get their Primary Care Networks off the ground, which means being realistic about the pace and scale of what is being asked of them.



“We have been given a promising signal but the next few days will be crucial.”

