New London hospital for coronavirus patients will open next week

The NHS Nightingale Hospital will be based at the ExCel conference centre in East London

Ingrid Torjesen Wednesday, 25 March 2020

A new hospital opening next week in East London will enable the NHS to provide care for thousands more patients with coronavirus.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital, based at the ExCeL conference centre in East London, will initially provide up to 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen and admit only patients with coronavirus. The capacity will then continue to increase, potentially up to 4,000 beds, should they be required to alleviate strain on existing NHS hospitals.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “This will be a model of care never needed or seen before in this country, but our specialist doctors are in touch with their counterparts internationally who are also opening facilities like this, in response to the shared global pandemic.”

Military personnel have been involved in the planning and construction of the hospital and will continue to support NHS England by providing infrastructure, logistics and project management advice.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our military planners and engineers are working hand in hand with the NHS to support their development of the NHS Nightingale Hospital. The Armed Forces have already been distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to meet the increased demand and we stand ready to assist further in any capacity needed.”

The majority of healthcare staff at the NHS Nightingale Hospital will be drawn from across the NHS, but they will also be supported by a number of military medics will also tend to patients.

Stevens reiterated to the country the importance of following the social isolation rules announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening. “Despite these amazing measures, the fact is no health service in the world will cope if coronavirus lets rip, which is why NHS staff are pleading with the public to follow medical advice – stay at home, stop the virus spreading, and save lives.”

Similar temporary hospitals will follow elsewhere in the country. London is believed to be two weeks ahead in terms of number of cases, followed by the Midlands, so the next facility is expected to be opened in the Birmingham area.