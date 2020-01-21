1% of doctors account for half of all opioid doses and a quarter of scrips in US

Efforts to discourage inappropriate opioid prescribing should focus on those high prescribers and their patients

Louise Prime Friday, 31 January 2020

Almost all US opioid providers are prescribing well within the guidelines with just 1% of them accounting for almost half of all opioid doses and more than a quarter of all opioid prescriptions, US researchers have reported* in the BMJ. They argued that because of this there is little point in imposing rigid thresholds on all providers and instead, interventions to discourage inappropriate prescribing should focus on those high prescribers and their patients.



The study authors pointed out that opioid prescribing remains far higher in the US than in other countries, despite efforts to reduce inappropriate opioid prescribing. They said previous research has shown that it is heavily skewed, but that research has tended to look at narrow patient groups and/or be short-term.



Their retrospective, observational study examined the distribution and patterns of opioid prescribing in all 50 US states and Washington DC – covering an annual average of 669,495 providers prescribing 8.9 million opioid prescriptions to 3.9 million patients from 2003-17.



They reported that the top centile of providers accounted for 49% of all opioid doses and 27% of all opioid prescriptions in 2017 and prescribed an average of 748,000 morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs), which was almost 1,000 times more than the middle 1%.



The study authors explained that in 2016, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that new opioid prescriptions for treating acute pain should be for a dose of less than 50 MMEs a day and for fewer than seven days. But among the top centile of prescribers in this study, more than two-fifths of all prescriptions were for more than 50 MMEs a day and more than four-fifths were for longer than seven days. On the other hand, the remaining 99% of prescribers generally adhered to the guidelines – 86% of their prescriptions were for less than 50 MMEs a day and 71% were for fewer than seven days.



They also found a high degree of persistence in the top centile providers, patients, and provider-patient pairs; between 54% and 73% of the top of providers in any year were also in the top centile in the previous year, with modest reduction in more distant years.



The researchers concluded: “A small portion of providers account for a highly disproportionate proportion of opioids. Further, these providers persist over time and are often linked with patients receiving high amounts of opioids. A corollary of this finding is that most of the prescriptions written by the majority of providers are below recommended thresholds… [and] a substantial proportion of provider-patient pairs are linked over time.



“These findings suggest that interventions promoting careful prescribing should be tailored for, and targeted at, the top centile of opioid prescribing providers and focus on providing supportive care of patients with complex problems rather than seeking to enforce a threshold for prescribing.”

*Kiang MV, Humphreys K, Cullen MR, Basu S. Opioid prescribing patterns among medical providers in the United States, 2003-17: retrospective, observational study. BMJ 2020; 368: l6968 DOI:10.1136/bmj.l6968