Officials seek GP input to spot high-risk patients

GPs help needed to identify patients at high risk from coronavirus

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 March 2020

GPs are being asked to help identify patients who are at highest risk from contracting the COVID-19 virus and who are likely to become seriously ill and hospitalised.



In a letter to clinicians from NHS England issued at the weekend, the authors said NHS England was sending advice to all patients who were considered to be at highest risk of severe illness that would require hospitalisation from coronavirus.



A letter was being sent to these patients advising them to stay at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks.



The list of diseases and conditions considered to be very high risk in the main group are listed as:

solid organ transplant recipients

people with specific cancers including those with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer; people with cancers of the blood or bone marrow who are at any stage of treatment; people having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer; people having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system; people who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

people with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD

people with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell disease)

people on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

people who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

The patients that have been contacted can be identified through an “at high risk” indicator code that has been applied to each patient record by each GP’s clinical system supplier and suppliers are also providing a report that will list those patients, said the authors.



GPs are being asked to review the report – which should be available from today – for accuracy and, where any of these patients have dementia, a learning disability or autism, provide appropriate additional support to them to ensure they continue receiving access to care.



The letter to clinicians from NHS England and NHS Improvement’s Dr Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care and Ed Waller, director for primary care strategy, says: “Central datasets were not sophisticated enough to identify all categories of patients who should be included in the vulnerable groups list.



“We appreciate this is a complex task requiring difficult judgements, and we ask for your help, as the GP central to the care of these patients, in achieving this.”



Another letter issued at the weekend from England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Witty and NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis, says: “You may know of specific additional patients in your practice who you think are particularly high risk.



“We massively appreciate all the efforts GPs and other primary care staff are making, and will make, to care for patients and communities at this difficult time, and know the public does as well.”