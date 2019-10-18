Domestic abuse link to men with alcohol problems

Dependent men more likely to be face arrest for abusing wives, girlfriends or ex-partners

Mark Gould Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Men who are dependent on alcohol or drugs are up to seven times more likely to be involved in domestic abuse against women than others, a new study* suggests.



The research, published in the online journal PLOS Medicine, analysed hundreds of thousands of medical records and police data from Sweden over a 16-year period.



The study, which also involved researchers from King’s College London, the US, and Sweden tracked 140,000 men who had been clinically diagnosed with a drink or drug problem between January 1998 and December 2013.



Researchers explored how many had later been arrested for threatening, attacking or sexually assaulting their wives, girlfriends or female ex-partners.



They found that 1.7% of men dependant on alcohol had subsequently been arrested for such offences - six times as many as those in a sample of the overall male population with a similar age profile.



For men with a drug problem, 2.1% had been arrested, which was seven times higher than average.



It also found an increased risk of partner violence among men with mental illnesses and behavioural disorders, though it was not as marked as in the group with a drink or drugs problems.



University of Oxford Professor Seena Fazel, who led the study, said the findings suggest domestic violence could be reduced with improvements in drug and alcohol treatment services and better monitoring of offenders.



"Treatment programmes for perpetrators have not been very effective to date - probably reflecting lack of high-quality evidence on risk factors that can be targeted," Professor Fazel told BBC News.



"Prevention and intervention programmes should prioritise substance misuse and perpetrators should be assessed for substance misuse to prevent recidivism," he said.



The researchers also carried out "sibling comparisons" to check whether the increased risk of domestic abuse among those with alcohol and drug problems could be explained by other factors, such as family background and genetics.



They found there was still a heightened risk among men dependant on drink or drugs - but it was slightly less pronounced when compared with their brothers who did not have substance misuse problems.



"Alcohol and drug use disorders decrease an individual's inhibition, which in turn can lead to the use of violence to solve conflicts in intimate relationships," the research says.

*Yu R, Nevado-Holgado AJ, Molero Y, et al. Mental disorders and intimate partner violence perpetrated by men towards women: A Swedish population-based longitudinal study. PLOS Medicine. Published: December 17, 2019. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1002995