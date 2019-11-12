Health service faces peak of festive celebrations

Union warns 'Black Eye Friday' will take its toll on NHS

Adrian O'Dowd Friday, 20 December 2019

Health service workers and the NHS are facing what a trade union is calling “Black Eye Friday” today in the run up to Christmas.



The last Friday before Christmas is notoriously chaotic as people celebrate the end of the working year and the GMB union has today warned that what it describes as “Black Eye Friday” will see ambulance services throughout the country close to breaking point.



Pressure will be felt due to a concentration of festive drinking and consequent violence, made worse by a lack of hospital beds, said the union, as this was likely to be one of the busiest days for accident and emergency departments and ambulance staff.



Paul Turner, GMB paramedic, said: “Tonight, while most of the country is out celebrating the start of the Christmas break, ambulance staff will be getting spat at and attacked while they try and save people’s lives.



“Meanwhile a lack of beds, the winter pressure and 10 years of funding cuts mean we just can’t help all the people we should do.



“Our ambulance service desperately needs to be funded properly, but until then we hope everyone remembers the strain our ambulance crews are under while they enjoy themselves tonight."