Many heart patients miss out on recovery care

Half of heart patients did not access cardiac rehabilitation

Adrian O'Dowd Monday, 23 December 2019

Around half of heart patients in the UK are not accessing vital recovery care that could prevent them dying prematurely, according to a report published at the weekend by charity the British Heart Foundation (BHF).



Cardiac rehabilitation – a programme of exercise, education and psychological support – is recommended for people after a heart attack, coronary angioplasty and heart surgery, and is also available to some people with angina or heart failure.



However, the newly published National Audit of Cardiac Rehabilitation: Quality and Outcomes Report 2019, said that 68,074 out of 135,861 people eligible for cardiac rehabilitation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland did not receive this crucial care in 2017-18.



The charity said that while there has been progress in improving the quality of this recovery care, the uptake rate has remained at around 50% year-on-year, which was far below ambitious goals to improve rates across the UK.



NHS England is aiming for 85% of eligible patients to take part in cardiac rehab programmes by 2028, as laid out in its NHS Long Term Plan.



John Maingay, BHF’s director of policy and influencing, said: “These figures should give us all pause for thought. We know cardiac rehabilitation can save lives, but the static uptake rate suggests that it isn’t accessible or flexible enough to work for everyone, or that its benefits are not being clearly enough explained to patients.



“It’s clear we now need more than ‘business as usual’. Unless we develop bold new ideas for promoting and delivering this recovery care, tens of thousands of people will continue to miss out. More tailored cardiac rehab choices need to be made available, so that patients can choose the best option for their preferences, motivations and needs.”



The charity said it believed uptake would remain static until more innovative, person-focused ways of delivering cardiac rehabilitation were tried and tested.



Evidence from clinical trials suggested that programmes focused around the person rather than the service – such as through a digital or home-based programme – could be as successful as group-based programmes.



However, fewer than one in 10 cardiac rehab patients were taking up home-based options, compared to three in four that were attending group-based sessions.



Professor Patrick Doherty, director of the National Audit for Cardiac Rehabilitation, said: “For many people, group-based cardiac rehab works. However it’s crucial we don’t rely on a one-size-fits-all approach.



“To see a significant rise in people taking up this vital recovery, we want to see cardiac rehabilitation designed around people’s needs that give them access to a range of options that work for them, including home-based and digital programmes.”