Study backs up advice not to drink alcohol at all in pregnancy

Prenatal alcohol exposure probably causes poorer cognitive function and might be linked to lower birth weight

Louise Prime Friday, 31 January 2020

Prenatal alcohol exposure probably causes poorer cognitive function in children and there is also evidence of a link between drinking and lower birthweight, according to the most comprehensive ever review on the topic. The authors of the study*, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, said their findings underline the UK chief medical officers’ advice to abstain completely from alcohol during the entire pregnancy – the DRYMESTER guidelines – although they should be interpreted with caution as they couldn’t rule out bias.



The research team from the University of Bristol said systematic reviews of prenatal alcohol exposure effects generally only include conventional observational studies, whose results are prone to confounding and other biases. So instead, they conducted a systematic review of the evidence on the effects of prenatal alcohol exposure from 23 studies (one randomised controlled trial (RCT), nine Mendelian randomisation and seven natural experiment studies, reporting on over 30 outcomes), and used alternative analytical approaches to determine the causal effects of prenatal alcohol exposure on pregnancy and longer-term offspring outcomes.



Their analysis revealed that there is ‘moderately strong evidence’ for the detrimental effects of prenatal alcohol exposure on cognitive outcomes, and ‘some evidence’ for reduced birthweight following higher prenatal alcohol exposure.



The researchers noted that none of the included study types were at low risk of bias in all domains, so they could not be fully confident in their findings, nor predict the direction towards which potential biases might move the results – but despite this, they said, “the included studies still provide more robust evidence that is less prone to the type of confounding typically affecting traditional observational epidemiological studies”.



They concluded: “The studies included in this review do not provide evidence on whether the effect of alcohol exposure is linear, or whether there is a safe threshold for drinking in pregnancy… Although it remains true that the only way to avoid alcohol-related risks to the foetus is to abstain from alcohol during pregnancy, it is also important to communicate both to mothers-to-be and healthcare professionals that there remains uncertainty in the evidence base for this recommendation.”



Lead author Dr Luisa Zuccolo, senior lecturer in epidemiology at Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences, commented: “The body of evidence for the harm that alcohol can do to children before they are born is growing, and our review is the first to look at the full range of studies on the issue. This is unlikely to be a fluke result, as we took into account a variety of approaches and results. Our work confirms the current scientific consensus: that consuming alcohol during pregnancy can affect one’s child’s cognitive abilities later in life, including their education. It might also lead to lower birthweight.



“Our study reinforces the UK chief medical officers’ guideline: DRYMESTER (abstaining in all trimesters) is the only safe approach. This message is more important than ever, given recent research which shows the alcohol industry promoting confusing information about the real health implications of drinking during pregnancy.”

*Mamluk L, Jones T, Ijaz S, et al. Evidence of detrimental effects of prenatal alcohol exposure on offspring birthweight and neurodevelopment from a systematic review of quasi-experimental studies. International Journal of Epidemiology, Published online: 29 January 2020 dyz272, DOI:10.1093/ije/dyz272