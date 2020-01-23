Researchers to get fast-track visas post-Brexit

Unlimited visa offer to the 'brightest and best' minds

Adrian O'Dowd Tuesday, 28 January 2020

The UK is to launch a new, fast-track visa scheme to attract the world’s top scientists, researchers and mathematicians from next month.



The government has confirmed that the bespoke Global Talent route opening on 20 February will have no cap on the number of people able to come to the UK.



This Global Talent route will replaces the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route and for the first time UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will endorse applicants from the scientific and research community.



The route will provide for a new fast-track scheme, managed by UKRI which will enable UK-based research projects that have received recognised prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent, benefiting higher education institutions, research institutes and eligible public sector research establishments.



It is also envisaged that the scheme will double the number of eligible fellowships that enable individuals to be fast-tracked, and continue to ensure dependents have full access to the labour market.



It will not requirie an individual to hold an offer of employment before arriving or tying them to one specific job, and provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed on the route.



The government said it wanted to boost research and development spending and establish the UK as a global science superpower.



To ensure the UK was the best place in the world for research and development, the government said it was also launching a major review of research bureaucracy and methods, including unnecessary paperwork, arduous funding applications and research selection processes.



This would free up and support researchers to focus on ground-breaking, ambitious and meaningful research.



UKRI was already taking steps to reduce bureaucracy, and in the coming weeks the government would be consulting scientists, researchers, academics and industry figures on what more could be done.



As part of this, UKRI would simplify the process to apply for funding, removing the unnecessary requirement to precisely forecast the long-term benefits of projects with unpredictable results.



Prime minister Boris Johnson, said: “The UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting edge research.



“That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stands ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality.”



UKRI chief executive Professor Sir Mark Walport, said: “Today’s announcements further underline the importance of research and innovation to the future success of the UK and the government’s continued commitment and investment.



“Our ambition is clear – to create a stronger research and innovation environment that is focused on supporting talented people and realising the full potential of their work.”



The British Medical Association welcomed the changes and its medical academic staff committee co-chair Dr David Strain said: “If Britain is to maintain its position as a world-leader in research and innovation once we leave the EU, it is vital that we can continue to attract the brightest and best applicants, and ensure that they are able to stay here, with their families, should they wish to do so.



“This visa is a positive step to mitigate the potential negative impact of Brexit and the risk that it poses to the health and research workforce, as well as collaborations across Europe.”