Doctors opting out of traditional career paths amid intense workload pressures

Career choices in favour of better work-life balance have become the norm, and may signal ‘new reality’ for the NHS in workforce planning, GMC report finds

Caroline White Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Doctors are turning away from traditional career and training paths in pursuit of a better work-life balance, as work pressures mount, reveals the latest annual report* on the state of medical education and practice from professional regulator, the General Medical Council (GMC).



Career choices balancing wellbeing with work have become the norm and may signal a “new reality,” for an NHS faced with rising demand and the pressing need to recruit and retain a sustainable medical workforce, says the regulator.



The NHS can’t afford to ignore what looks to be a permanent trend in its workforce planning, says the GMC.



One of the notable trends is the rise in the number of doctors choosing to spend time working as a locum, practising medicine abroad, or just taking a year out, rather than going straight into specialty or GP training after completing initial training.



For some, this is because they’re unable to go into the specialty training they want straight away. But for many, the pressures of working in stretched services are a major factor, says the report.



GMC analysis shows that doctors who paused before starting their specialty training were, on average, at less risk of burnout.



The report shows that over a quarter of doctors reported feeling unable to cope with their workload at least once a week and many, particularly GPs, are at risk of burnout. Two thirds (65%) of GPs reported working beyond their rostered hours every day.



The report reveals evidence of how these pressures have had an impact on patient care and safety.



The report also highlights that GP specialist training is becoming more popular, with a 6% increase in the number of doctors opting to join.



But it doesn’t necessarily mean an overall increase in GP availability, and concerns remain that patient demand is outstripping supply, warns the report. Nearly half (45%) of GPs reported that they work less than full-time, and over a third (36%) have reduced their hours in the past year.



Charlie Massey, GMC chief executive, said: “Doctors say they are no longer prepared to stick with the traditional career paths to meet that demand. We are seeing what looks like a permanent shift in the way newer doctors plan their careers.



“That doctors are making choices for a better work-life balance and career development is a new reality which health services cannot ignore. Establishing a sustainable workforce and encouraging supply, particularly of expert generalists who can spread the burden in primary care, is vital.”



As well as more informed workforce planning, the report also calls on governments and health leaders to ensure: greater flexibility in medical training and practice; better resourcing and planning of clinical leadership; and joined-up regulation across the UK’s health services.



Charlie Massey added: "The challenge our health services are facing is no secret. We need more flexible training and career options if high levels of patient care and safety are to be sustained.”



The incoming government had to listen to, and act on, concerns that are being raised by the GMC, employers, patients and doctors, he said.



Commenting on the report, Suzie Bailey, director of leadership and organisational development at health think tank, The King’s Fund, said: ‘Staff shortages in the NHS are creating a vicious cycle of increased pressure on doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, which in turn leads to more of them choosing to reduce their hours or leave their profession altogether.



“Research by The King’s Fund showed that less than three in every 10 trainee GPs intends to work full-time in general practice one year after qualifying. The intensity of the working day was the most common reason for choosing part-time work, with some GPs concerned about maintaining standards of care as they grappled with increased workloads.”



She continued: “The new government’s plans for health and care will rely on having adequately staffed services. As well as recruiting more staff, it is crucial that services hold on to and develop the staff they already employ.”



British Medical Association (BMA) council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: “Crucially, as this report notes, exhausted and burnt out doctors, overwhelmed by demand, are struggling to provide the level of care that patients deserve. This is affecting quality and safety of the care that’s being delivered. It’s clear that the impact of the state of the NHS is being felt across the whole profession – from juniors beginning their careers, to experienced hospital doctors and GPs.



“When we already have 10,000 medical vacancies in the NHS, the government and employers need to do more to retain the existing workforce. This means recognising the flexible working patterns that doctors are increasingly opting for, and as the BMA has consistently called for, a learning rather than a blame culture in the health service.”

*The state of medical education and practice in the UK 2019. A report prepared by the GMC, December 2019.