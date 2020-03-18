Prime minister promises ‘game-changer’ virus test

GPs step up calls for doctors and other healthcare workers to get priority testing

Mark Gould Friday, 20 March 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson says that he expects that relatively soon the government would be able to do mass testing for COVID-19.



In his daily press conference last night Mr Johnson said the test could be a “game changer”, because it would allow the government to track the disease and determine when people could safely go back to work.



He said: “To give you an idea of what is coming down the track, we’re in negotiations today to buy a so-called antibody test, as simple as a pregnancy test which can tell whether you have had the disease and it’s early days, but if it works as its proponents claim, then we will buy literally hundreds of thousands of these kits as soon as practicable. Because obviously it has the potential to be a total game changer.”



Meanwhile professor Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs, reiterated calls for GPs and other health workers to get priority testing.



"The College has been making a strong case that COVID-19 testing for healthcare professionals should be a priority. We know there are a significant number of healthcare colleagues who are following official advice and self-isolating, and only able to perform limited clinical tasks to support their colleagues. Testing would clarify whether they are safe to return to frontline patient care, where we know many would prefer to be,” he said.



Professor Marshall said that he understood that there are plans to increase testing, but at present with a limited supply of conventional COVID-19 tests, “it needs to be prioritised in a way that helps to stop the spread of the virus best”.



“It is our view that at a time when we need all hands-on deck across the NHS, the sooner healthcare professionals can be tested, the sooner that those who test negative can go back to helping deal with this outbreak.



"It is something our members are concerned about and we have fed this back to PHE (Public Health England) and NHS England. Our hope that capacity issues will improve over the next few weeks and we know a lot of work is going into developing new, and perhaps more rapid, tests all the time."