New Year resolution quit smoking campaign axed

Public Health England say budget cuts mean funds must be redirected

Mark Gould Friday, 27 December 2019

The government has been accused of undermining its ambition to make England smoke free after an anti-smoking campaign was cancelled following a 24% cut to the public health marketing budget.



Health Harms, a Public Health England (PHE) scheme, was launched in January 2010 to harness new year resolutions to quit smoking or move to vaping.



Rates of smoking are declining, also thanks to the introduction of plain packaging and tax increases, but the government has been urged not to be “complacent” after it emerged the overall anti-smoking budget had been reduced to £3.8m from £5m.



In addition, PHE’s marketing budget was cut by a fifth earlier this year, from about £35m to £28m.



In a statement issued today PHE’s chief executive, Duncan Selbie, said: “Within the available money, campaigns have been reprioritised, with the agreement of ministers – with an emphasis on the best start to life, continuing to tackle tobacco harm, raising awareness of the symptoms of cancer, tackling antimicrobial resistance and promoting good mental health.”



PHE said that the eradication of smoking and the realisation of a smoke-free society remained a focus.



The British Lung Foundation’s (BLF) senior policy officer Rachael Hodges says the move is counter-productive: “Slashing budgets for these campaigns is a foolhardy decision which not only lets down smokers who are looking to quit but will also result in further pressure on the NHS due to smoking-related illnesses,” she said.



“Although smoking rates are declining, we must not be complacent. Mass media campaigns are vital in encouraging smokers to quit and stay smoke free.”



The charity added that the reduction in funding “undermines the government’s aim to make England smoke free by 2030” since “mass media campaigns are essential in helping people quit”.



It said PHE’s 28-day “Stoptober” campaign had resulted in fewer successful quit attempts after less advertising coverage on TV and radio.



The rate of successful attempts to quit fell from 8% of all smokers in 2015 to 6% in 2016 after spending on media messaging was reduced from £3.1m to £390,000, according to the charity.



Overall, the Stoptober campaign is believed to have led to almost two million attempts to quit since 2012 and the BLF said there was evidence showing stop smoking campaigns were effective in helping people kick the habit.



The BLF urged the Treasury to “reinstate comprehensive funding for both Stoptober and the January Health Harms campaign”, saying smoking “costs society more than £11bn per year” of which “£2.5bn falls directly on the NHS”.