Prescription charge to increase in April

The prescription charge will increase from £9 to £9.15 for each medicine or appliance dispensed

Ingrid Torjesen

Tuesday, 03 March 2020

The charge for an NHS prescription will increase by 15 pence from £9 to £9.15 for each medicine or appliance dispensed from 1 April, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.

The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates (PPC) will also increase. The 3-month PPC cost will go up by 55p to £29.65 and the 12-month PPC will increase by £1.90 to £105.90.

Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also increase. All the increases are in line with inflation.

