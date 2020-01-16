Allow PCNs to drive local agenda without being stifled by objectives

NHS and local government leaders concerned by uncertainty around ICSs’ accountability and governance arrangements

Louise Prime Thursday, 30 January 2020

NHS and local government leaders believe primary care networks (PCNs) must be allowed to drive the agenda for improving the lives of people through integrated care systems (ICSs) without being "smothered" by too many objectives, the NHS Confederation reported this morning. It said leaders are concerned by the considerable uncertainty around the accountability and governance arrangements of ICSs, which are supposed to cover every area of England by April 2021, and is calling for "much more thinking" on the subject, both locally and nationally, to allow ICSs to operate to their full potential.



The NHS Confederation met senior leaders to explore how health and care systems’ accountability should develop – their "internal" accountability, their accountability to national arm’s-length bodies and government, and accountability to local communities. Its resulting report* reveals concerns clarity over roles and relationships, confusion over the interaction between ICS objectives and existing statutory duties, and uncertainty over the role and significance of ‘place’.



The report’s authors said: “Participants reported a lack of clarity over aspects of ICS ‘internal’ accountability, including the role of constituent organisations, the relationship of constituent organisations’ statutory roles to ICS roles, and the relationship of ICSs to health and wellbeing boards.



“In addition, there is a sense that there are too many circular conversations about governance, and too many national and regional meetings to discuss ICS accountability. These can seem to be an exercise in anxiety management, rather than serving a specific and local purpose.”



Leaders argued that local accountability should be driven "from the ground up" within an ICS, incorporating a clear role for elected members of local authorities and accompanied by more acceptance of "managed difference" of services if they are to be tailored to meet local need. They said PCNs and integrated care partnerships should be used to drive forward an agenda of improving the lives of local people – but should not be "smothered" by attaching too many objectives to them at an early stage.



Regarding regional and national system accountability, they called for a shift to a more mature oversight and regulatory relationship, with systems driven by local needs and aspirations, which should take a broader-based approach beyond delivery of healthcare and be open to challenge about legitimate national aspirations for improving services. They said ICSs should be “smart, ambitious, translational systems” that are “confident enough not to need to ask for permission, but able to ask for forgiveness if necessary”. And they called for the NHS’s national improvement goals to be developed much more closely with local systems to ensure their ambition is closely informed by local intelligence and thinking.



Finally, they said, better internal accountability can be achieved through greater clarity about the function of ICSs, developing a clear set of outcomes to deliver collectively and by working through locally how the roles of the constituent organisations can fit together to deliver them; local relationships and ways of working should be given time to develop further, and this should be key to any future consideration of statutory change.



NHS Confederation’s key recommendations, from its discussions with leaders, were:

ICSs should agree a clear set of shared outcomes for the system to deliver, that form the basis of robust mutual accountability.

ICSs should be "smart, ambitious, translational systems" that are "confident enough not to need to ask for permission, but able to ask for forgiveness if necessary".

ICSs’ local system plans should set the agenda for conversations with arm’s-length bodies and regulators about how and where systems will make a difference.

The NHS Long Term Plan should be viewed as one component of a broader-based local strategy for improving the health and wellbeing of the local population.

PCNs and integrated care partnerships should be used to drive forward an agenda of improving the lives of local people. However, they should not be "smothered" by attaching too many objectives to them at an early stage.

Health and care systems should operate as systems of "managed difference" (rather than "postcode lottery"), with appropriate local and national accountability arrangements to support this.

*Delivering together: Developing effective accountability in integrated care systems. A report prepared by the NHS Confederation, 30 January 2020