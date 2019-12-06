UK has second lowest number of doctors in Europe

RCGP says report confirms fears that more GPs are leaving the profession

Mark Gould Tuesday, 24 December 2019

The UK has the second lowest number of doctors in leading European nations relative to its population, according to research* from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



With 2.8 doctors per 1,000 people, compared with an average of 3.5 doctors across the OECD, the UK shortage is second only to Poland. This shortfall of doctors persists despite the OECD research showing that GPs and specialists in the UK earn more than three times the average national salary.



Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said: "It's concerning that the UK has one of the lowest proportion of doctors per person in Europe - particularly in terms of those later in their careers, who are highly experienced.



"While it's unclear from these figures how many are GPs, we know from our own research that the number of patients per GP has risen over the last decade - and although we have more GPs in training that ever before, even more are leaving the profession and overall numbers are falling.



"For many GPs the pressures of dealing with escalating workloads without sufficient workforce has made the job increasingly difficult to do well.”



The report, which examined data between 2000 and 2017, also highlighted the UK’s reliance on foreign-trained medics, with 28.7% of British doctors qualifying abroad, the fifth highest figure in Europe. At 15%, the UK had the second highest proportion of nurses trained abroad, after Switzerland.



However, over the past decade, the UK’s share of foreign-trained doctors has decreased slightly as the number of domestically trained doctors increased more quickly. This is in contrast to Germany and France, where the number and share of foreign-trained doctors grew steadily between 2007 and 2017.



Professor Marshall says the report highlights why the College's calls for at least 5000 more GPs delivering a service for patients, 5000 new GPs to be trained a year, and urgent initiatives to retain our existing workforce must be realised so that we can spend more time with our patients.



"60% of GPs have told us they don't have enough time to adequately assess patients, and more than half think that patient safety is compromised because consultations are too short. The traditional 10-minute appointment is no longer fit for purpose, and the College is calling for standard GP appointments to be at least 15 minutes - but this will only be possible with the resources and people to deliver it.



"We must build the GP workforce and allow for additional time with patients, so that we can deliver the holistic care our patients need – achieving this is vital for the future of our profession, the wider NHS and for the care of our patients."

*OECD (2019), Health at a Glance 2019: OECD Indicators, OECD Publishing, Paris, DOI:10.1787/4dd50c09-en.