Main psychoactive component in cannabis can induce psychiatric symptoms

Analysis reveals one joint could affect people with no history of psychiatric disorder

Mark Gould Thursday, 19 March 2020

A single dose of the main psychoactive component in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), can induce a range of psychiatric symptoms, even in people with no history of psychotic or other major psychiatric disorders, according to new research*.



Use of illicit and legally available cannabis based products for medical and recreational use continues to grow and presents thorny medical, legal and societal issues. Some 6-7% of the population in Europe use cannabis every year, over 15% in the USA, and around 188 million people globally. The drug has been legalised in 11 US states, Canada, and Uruguay, and policymakers elsewhere are deliberating whether to allow the medicinal use of cannabis products.



Writing in The Lancet researchers, from King’s College London, carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 15 studies including 331 people with no history of psychotic or other major psychiatric disorders.



They found a single dose of THC, roughly the equivalent of smoking one joint, could induce symptoms associated with schizophrenia, psychotic, depressive, and anxiety symptoms in healthy people.



In addition they found no consistent evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) moderates the effects of THC in healthy volunteers. The authors also reviewed four studies that examined the effects of CBD on the development of the same psychiatric symptoms, compared to placebo, and no significant differences were found. In studies that focused on whether CBD counters THC-induced symptoms, one study identified reduced symptoms, using a modest sample, but three larger studies failed to replicate this finding.



On the other hand, the review and analysis suggest that smokers are less sensitive to the effects of THC. However, they say further work is needed to test causality and the authors do not recommend the use of tobacco to counter THC. They say that smokers could be less sensitive to the effects of THC due to an association between tobacco smoking and lower brain cannabinoid 1 receptor levels.



Lead researcher Professor Oliver Howes says that as the THC-to-CBD ratio of street cannabis continues to increase, it is important to clarify whether these compounds can cause psychotic symptoms.



“Our finding that THC can temporarily induce psychiatric symptoms in healthy volunteers highlights the risks associated with the use of THC-containing cannabis products. This potential risk should be considered in discussions between patients and medical practitioners thinking about using cannabis products with THC. This work will also inform regulators, public health initiatives, and policy makers considering the medical use of THC-containing cannabis products or their legalisation for recreational use.”



Over 150 years ago, a first study found an association between cannabis use and psychotic symptoms, such as paranoia and hallucinations, and the effects were subsequently linked to THC. Many studies support the original findings, but the King’s researchers say there have been discrepancies, and the contribution made by factors such as dose, prior cannabis use, and the method of administration (inhaling, oral capsules, or intravenous injections) has not been systematically evaluated.



Dr Faith Borgan from King’s College London says: “Our finding that schizophrenia-like symptoms can be induced using a compound that activates the receptor to which THC binds in the brain adds to recent work showing that cannabinoid 1 receptor proteins are altered in people with schizophrenia. As our results were in healthy people, the implications for clinical patients will need further work."



The authors highlight several limitations to their study. Their finding that psychotic symptoms were not moderated by dose or by prior cannabis use contrasts with results from several studies and may reflect limited power in the analysis.



They say further work is needed to clarify the effects, particularly at the level of individual symptoms. The authors identified potential publication bias, where significant findings are more likely to be published than lower effect sizes.



However, they found that the better the quality of the study, the greater the effect size, suggesting that their results - which also included lower quality studies - may in fact underestimate the size of the effect of THC on inducing symptoms.

*Hindley G, Beck K, Borgan F, et al. Psychiatric symptoms caused by cannabis constituents: a systematic review and meta-analysis. The Lancet, published: March 17, 2020. DOI:10.1016/S2215-0366(20)30074-2