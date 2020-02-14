Scotland to launch review of eating disorder services

Eating disorders ‘deadliest’ mental health condition

Jo Carlowe Monday, 02 March 2020

Eating disorder services are to be subject to a national review to improve assessment and support for patients, the Scottish government has announced today.



The review will be published in spring next year and will provide a full picture of the current support available for those with an eating disorder. It will then offer a number of recommendations to inform improvement work throughout 2021.



It forms part of the programme of work to improve performance in mental health waiting times and support early intervention in community settings and across the third sector, local government and the NHS.



Work on the review will last for six months and will start following the publication of the Mental Welfare Commission’s (MWC) report on eating disorder services expected in summer 2020. The MWC report will be used as a solid foundation for the review.



Speaking at the start of Eating Disorder Awareness Week, mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “More people lose their lives from eating disorders than any other psychiatric condition, therefore it requires a specialist and dedicated response. The national review will build on the work of the MWC who are currently visiting eating disorder services in Scotland.



“Direct investment in mental health has been increased to £117 million in the 2020-21 draft budget. This will help us ensure better access to services. This review is a crucial first step in a programme of work to improve services for people living with an eating disorder. We want to see a second phase of improvement work in 2021, which will be guided by the review’s findings.”



Dr Stephen Anderson, chair of the eating disorders faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: "Eating disorders are the deadliest and most lethal of mental health conditions and we know that earlier intervention saves lives. This is why we welcome this review of services, following on from the work by the Mental Welfare Commission.



“The College has discussed the possibility of a review with the Scottish government on a number of occasions. We’re keen to work together to ensure everyone, no matter where they live – can access safe, timely and effective treatment for an eating disorder.



“We’re keen to learn from colleagues in Wales following their national review of eating disorder services and welcome the opportunity to make recommendations on how these services can best be provided across the country.”