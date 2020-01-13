Reducing migrant salary threshold ‘right step’ says BMA

But some NHS and care staff will still be excluded

Jo Carlowe Wednesday, 29 January 2020

The Migration Advisory Committee’s recommendation to reduce the salary threshold for migrants wanting to work in the UK, is a “step in the right direction”.



This is the view of the British Medical Association (BMA), in response to the Migration Advisory Committee's (MAC’s) recommendation to reduce the salary threshold for migrants wanting to work in the UK from £30,000 to £25,600.



Dr Terry John, BMA international committee chair, said: “The BMA has always been clear that the existing £30,000 salary threshold is too high, as it blocks the NHS from hiring much-needed staff. Therefore, the use of national pay scales and a reduction in the general threshold by £4,400 would be a step in the right direction, and we hope that it would help in the recruitment of NHS employees – especially when we leave the EU and freedom of movement comes to an end.”



However, he added: “The NHS and social care system relies on a wide range of staff, including porters, cleaners and care workers, to ensure they can provide care to patients, and many of these would still be excluded by a threshold despite its reduction. Indeed, this report notes that social care in particular would be negatively impacted by such changes.



“It is therefore imperative that the government provides a credible long-term immigration system that takes into account the vital contribution that these professionals make to the NHS and the need to not shut out those from overseas who want to apply for such roles.”



The report*, published yesterday, gives the first details of how the immigration system might look after Brexit.



In the report, the independent committee recommends a mixed system, which would rely on a minimum salary threshold for those people coming to the UK with a job offer, and a points-based system for those without a pre-arranged post.



The government is not required to accept the committee’s recommendations, although future immigration policy is likely to be based on the MAC’s findings.



Alan Manning, chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, said: “Our recommendations are likely to reduce future growth of the UK population and economy compared with freedom of movement, by using skill and salary thresholds.



“We estimate very small increases in GDP per capita and productivity, slightly improved public finances, slightly reduced pressures on the NHS, schools and on social housing, though slightly increased pressure on social care.



“No perfect system exists and there are unavoidable, difficult trade-offs. The largest impacts will be in low-wage sectors and the government needs to be clear about its plans for lower-skilled work migration.



“The government should ensure that the mistakes of previous UK points-based systems are not repeated.”



The Royal College of Nursing has expressed dismay a the MAC report’s recommendation, calling it a "missed opportunity".



Commenting Dame Donna Kinnair, RCN chief executive and general secretary, said: “The recommendations of the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to maintain a restrictive immigration system appear to fall short of what is required to meet the workforce needs of the health and social care sectors, now and in the future.



“Whilst international recruitment shouldn’t be used as a replacement for domestic workforce supply, it’s clear that overseas recruitment of health and care staff will need to continue in the short to medium-term so that services can fill the growing number of vacant posts. We are disappointed to see that our concerns, shared by the wider sectors, in relation to the need for an appropriate immigration route for social care workers, care assistants and support workers appear to have been ignored. This is a missed opportunity to urge the government to reshape the immigration system into one that recognises the public value that health and care occupations bring to the UK - which could be possible through an Australian-style points based system.



“Instead, their recommendations appear to maintain the status quo; fixated on financial contribution and level of qualification alone."

*A Points-Based System and Salary Thresholds for Immigration: report. Prepared by the Migration Advisory Committee, 28 January 2020.