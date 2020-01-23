Reality of mental health care provision ‘should match rhetoric’

Mental health services in London are not spending enough to meet the needs of the capital, College figures reveal

Louise Prime Thursday, 30 January 2020

The reality of mental health care provision should match the government’s rhetoric and the ambitions of its Long Term Plan, with the need for services translated into the necessary funding, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) has demanded. Its latest analysis has revealed that London’s mental health care services are not spending enough to meet its needs.

The College said yesterday that whereas previous analyses of per capita spend on mental health services have been based purely on the size of the population – or a general estimate of the need for all health services (physical and mental health) – it has, for the first time, calculated the amount spent per person in a way that accounts for the level of need for mental health services in different areas with different populations.

It explained that it was enabled to do this by a change to the way in which NHS England now estimates local need for mental health services, using data on the demand for IAPT (Improving Access to Psychological Therapies) services, GP registrations and diagnostic information. It also uses data on factors including age, gender and ethnicity as well as average driving distance to the closest provider. RCPsych is publishing figures for each local area through its interactive website Mental Health Watch to better show how well the mental health system in England is performing.

The College said its analysis has suggested that mental health services in London are not spending enough to meet the needs of the capital, and that London would have to spend about an additional £325m on mental health services to bring its per capita spend up to the current average in England (£178.82). It reported that, for example, per capita spend in North East London (£135.19) and South East London (£142.60) are lower than anywhere else in England, having taken into account their higher than average need for mental health services.

Dr Adrian James, registrar of the RCPsych, said: “Our new analysis shows that London, a large city with a younger and more deprived population, isn’t spending enough on mental health services to meet the need for them.

“The government’s ambitions for mental health, put forward in the Long Term Plan, should be commended, but the reality has to match the rhetoric. Need for services must continue to translate into money for services. Mental Health Watch is a vital tool for holding the government to account on this.”