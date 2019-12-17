Cannabis use could affect structure of heart

Regular users found to have enlarged left ventricle and early signs of impaired heart function

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 19 December 2019

Regular cannabis use could affect the structure and function of the heart, indicates research* published in JACC Cardiovascular Imaging.

Researchers analysed MRI images from the UK Biobank population study and found an association between regular cannabis use and an enlarged left ventricle, together with early signs of impairment of heart function.

The scans came from 3,407 individuals with an average age of 62 who did not have cardiovascular disease. Most (3,255) rarely or never used cannabis, 105 had used it regularly but more than five years before they were interviewed and 47 were current regular users.

The latter group were more likely to have larger left ventricles and show early signs of impaired heart function, measured by how the heart muscle fibres deform during contraction. However, there appeared to be no difference between the three groups in the overall mass of the left ventricle or the amount of blood ejected with each heartbeat.

No changes were identified in the size and function of the other three chambers of the heart.

The analysis also found that people who had used cannabis regularly but given up had similar heart size and function to those who had rarely or never taken the drug.

Lead author Dr Mohammed Khanji, senior clinical lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, said: "We believe this is the first study to systematically report changes in heart structure and function associated with recreational cannabis using cardiac MRI, which is a very sensitive imaging tool and the current reference standard for assessing cardiac chambers. The World Health Organisation has warned about the potential harmful health effects of non-medical cannabis use and called for more research specifically around the cardiac impact."

Dr Khanji, who is also a consultant cardiologist at Barts Health NHS Trust, added that with decriminalisation and legalisation of recreational cannabis use in many countries, systematic research is urgently needed to identify the long-term implications of regular consumption of cannabis on the heart and blood vessels. “This would allow health professionals and policymakers to improve advice to patients and the wider public," he said.

*Khanji MY, Jensen MT, Kenawy AA, et al. Association Between Recreational Cannabis Use and Cardiac Structure and Function. JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, 18 December 2019. DOI:10.1016/j.jcmg.2019.10.012