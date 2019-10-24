Monitor BP in people routinely taking oral corticosteroids

Cumulative steroid dose associated with up to 30% increase in hypertension risk in people with chronic inflammatory diseases

Louise Prime Tuesday, 24 March 2020

People with chronic inflammatory diseases who regularly take oral corticosteroids are at greater risk of hypertension than those who don’t take them, UK research has shown. The researchers behind the study*, published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, urged doctors to closely monitor blood pressure in people treated routinely with these medicines.



The research team pointed out that very few population-based studies have examined the association between glucocorticoids and hypertension, and those that have have reported inconsistent results. They investigated the effect of oral glucocorticoids on incidence of hypertension in adults with chronic inflammatory diseases.



They analysed data from electronic health records from 389 general practices in England during 1998-2017, covering 71,642 adults (mean age at baseline 50.5 years) diagnosed with any of six chronic inflammatory diseases – inflammatory bowel disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyalgia rheumatica, giant cell arteritis, rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis – but with no previous diagnosis of hypertension. During a median follow up of 6.6 years, 24,896 (34.8%) participants developed hypertension, an incidence rate of 46.7 per 1000 person-years.



The researchers used glucocorticoid prescription data to construct time-variant daily and cumulative variables of prednisolone-equivalent dose (cumulated from one year before the start of follow-up), and estimated incidence rates and adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) for hypertension.



They found that incidence rates increased significantly with higher cumulative glucocorticoid prednisolone-equivalent dose, from 44.4 per 1000 person-years in periods of non-use, to 45.3 per 1000 person-years for periods with ≤959.9mg (HR 1.14), to 49.3 per 1000 person-years for periods with 960–3054.9mg (HR 1.20), and to 55.6 per 1000 person-years for periods with ≥3055 mg (HR 1.30). They noted that they saw cumulative effects for the six diseases studied, but they did not find dose–response effects for daily dose.



They study authors commented: “Cumulative dose of oral glucocorticoids was associated with increased incidence of hypertension, suggesting that blood pressure should be monitored closely in patients routinely treated with these drugs. Given that glucocorticoids are widely prescribed, the associated health burden could be high.”

*Mebrahtu TF, Morgan AW, West RM, et al. Oral glucocorticoids and incidence of hypertension in people with chronic inflammatory diseases: a population-based cohort study. CMAJ Mar 2020, 192 (12) E295-E301; DOI: 10.1503/cmaj.191012