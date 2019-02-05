Take responsibility for rise in gambling addiction, NHS tells industry

National mental health director wants sector to stump up share of profits to help those facing addiction

Caroline White Monday, 30 December 2019

The NHS is facing a rising tide of gambling-related ill health as more betting addicts than ever before are being taken to hospital, and the gambling industry must take its share of the blame, the national mental health director for the NHS has said.



Claire Murdoch is calling on the sector to stump up a share of its profits for helping customers who become addicted to gambling.



Her call comes in the wake of the lastest data showing a record number of admissions last year related to gambling addiction, including for severe mental ill health conditions such as psychosis.



The number of gambling-related hospital admissions has more than doubled in the past six years from 150 to 321.



Cases of pathological gambling, where people turn to crime to fund their addiction have risen by a third in the past 12 months, bringing the total to 171.



The steady rise in admissions has prompted the NHS to commit to opening 14 new problem gambling clinics by 2023-24, alongside the first ever gambling clinic aimed at young people, which opened earlier this year, as part of its Long Term Plan.



Claire Murdoch, national mental health director for the NHS said: “Our NHS is fighting back against a rising tide of gambling related ill health as more people than ever before are being egged-on by shameless gambling firms, not just to take a chance with their money, but with their health too.



“While the NHS will always be there for people – the gambling industry, which takes upward of £14bn a year from punters, must take the blame for this increase and ensure a fair amount of its profits help its customers who may suffer from addiction.”



The NHS estimates that over 400,000 people in England have an addiction to gambling and two million people are at risk of developing the condition.



The number of young people that are affected by gambling-related harm has also risen: 46 people under the age of 25 needed hospital treatment as a result of their addiction last year, with one person as young as 15 receiving treatment.



This compares to 37 people under 25 receiving treatment the year before – an increase of a quarter.



NHS Digital data published earlier this month found that more than half of people living in Britain gamble.



Research has shown betting firms spent an estimated £1.5bn in 2017 on marketing adverts. Bookmakers are currently encouraged by the Gambling Commission to donate a combined £10m to charities which help victims of gambling addictions – just 0.07% of what gambling companies currently receive from punters.



Earlier this month, the Royal Society for Public Health warned of the dangers of gambling addiction among young people who game.



Shirley Cramer, its chief executive, said: “Young people have told us that gambling and gambling-like activity are slowly but surely polluting hobbies that they see as having a positive impact on their wellbeing.



“In areas such as gaming, an activity undertaken by 93% of young people on a regular basis, participation in gambling-like activity is not only seen as normal, but in many cases, unavoidable.”



Young people had been introduced to the same mechanisms that underpin gambling, through an industry that “operates unchecked and unregulated on the back alleys of the internet, which young people can access from their bedrooms,” she warned.