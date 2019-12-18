Nursing students to receive £5,000 to £8,000 grant

The grant is to encourage nursing course applications which have fallen since the nursing bursary was axed in 2017

Ingrid Torjesen Thursday, 19 December 2019

All nursing students are to receive an annual maintenance grant of at least £5,000, which they will not need to pay back, in an attempt to encourage applications for nursing courses, the government has announced.

More than 35,000 new and continuing students are expected to benefit from the grant when it is implemented from September 2020. It will be available to all students on degree-level nursing and midwifery courses, plus many allied health students.

The funding comes as part of the government’s pledge to increase nurse numbers by 50,000 over the next five years, and the announcement has been made ahead of the UCAS university application deadline of 15 January to encourage applications for next year.

All students will receive at least £5,000 a year. An additional sum worth up to £3,000 will be available to certain students, including those in specialist disciplines that struggle to recruit, including mental health, those in geographical regions that have seen a decrease in people accepted on some nursing, midwifery and allied health courses over the past year, and those needing help with childcare costs. Further details on who can access this support will be available in early 2020.

The funding will not have to be repaid by recipients and students will also be able to continue to access funding for tuition and maintenance loans from the Student Loans Company.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “On the steps of Downing Street last week, I said we will deliver 50,000 more nurses, and this new financial support package is a crucial part of delivering this.”

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said students considering nursing can now apply for their university place next year “safe in the knowledge they will benefit from this financial support from the start of the next academic year”.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) welcomed the announcement but also called for tuition fees to be scrapped.

RCN chief executive and general secretary Dame Donna Kinnair said: “With tens of thousands of vacant nurse jobs in England, serious measures are needed and this grant is a first victory for the campaign that our student nurses are running. This announcement will hopefully encourage more people to apply to a nursing degree by the mid-January deadline. However, the new maintenance grants must be enough to cover students’ actual living costs.

“In the run up to the Budget, we continue to call for our students to not pay tuition fees up-front. Any barriers for people wanting to enter nursing must be removed.”