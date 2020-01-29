Coronavirus now a public health emergency, says WHO

Two cases confirmed in England, but GP leaders remind people they are more likely to have flu than coronavirus

Louise Prime Friday, 31 January 2020

The outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) now constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced, although it said virus spread could still be interrupted by taking strong measures – and it did not recommend any travel or trade restriction based on current information.



Two cases of the virus have now been confirmed in England, and GP leaders have reminded patients with flu-like symptoms not to attend the surgery – but that they are more likely to have flu than 2019-CoV.



WHO said last night that, in view of significant increases in numbers of cases and additional countries reporting confirmed cases, its emergency committee had met again yesterday to review its decision at a previous meeting not to declare the outbreak a PHEIC. Representatives of the People’s Republic of China reported that there are now 7,711 confirmed and 12,167 suspected cases of 2019-nCoV throughout the country; of the confirmed cases, 1,370 are severe and 170 people have died; and 124 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The committee also heard that there are now 83 cases in 18 countries, of whom only seven had no history of travel in China. There has been human-to-human transmission in three countries outside China, one of which is severe, and there have been no deaths.



The emergency committee praised the response of China to the outbreak, for both its leadership and political commitment to transparency and cooperation with WHO and other countries, and for its efforts to investigate and contain the current outbreak. However, it advised China to enhance public health measures for containment of the current outbreak and to enhance surveillance and active case finding across China, as well as to continue to identify the zoonotic source of the outbreak, and particularly the potential for circulation; and to conduct exit screening at international airports and ports, with the aim of early detection of symptomatic travellers for further evaluation and treatment, while minimising interference with international traffic.



The committee also emphasised to WHO the importance of studying the possible source, to rule out hidden transmission and to inform risk management measures; the need for enhanced surveillance in regions outside Hubei, including pathogen genomic sequencing, to understand whether local cycles of transmission are occurring; and it said WHO should provide intensified support for preparation and response, especially in vulnerable countries and regions.



However, the committee said it did not recommend any travel or trade restriction based on the current information available. It also advised: “WHO should continue to explore the advisability of creating an intermediate level of alert between the binary possibilities of PHEIC or no PHEIC.”



WHO reported: “The committee believes that it is still possible to interrupt virus spread, provided that countries put in place strong measures to detect disease early, isolate and treat cases, trace contacts, and promote social distancing measures commensurate with the risk. It is important to note that as the situation continues to evolve, so will the strategic goals and measures to prevent and reduce spread of the infection.”



England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed in an official statement last night that two patients in England, from the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus and are receiving specialist NHS care under infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. He said staff are also working to rapidly trace these patients’ contacts.



The Royal College of GPs has reminded patients with flu-like symptoms that they are more than likely to have flu, and so not to be unduly alarmed, but reiterated its advice to avoid going to the doctors’ surgery or hospital. College chair Professor Martin Marshall said this morning: “We’re closely monitoring updates from relevant authorities, such as Public Health England (PHE) and equivalent organisations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



“In light of the World Health Organisation declaring a global emergency, the current threat to the UK is now considered moderate, and two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK. However, NHS England and PHE are assuring patients that there are robust arrangements in place to manage the situation. Patients should not be alarmed as it is still more likely that anyone with flu-like symptoms will have the flu.



“It is vital that any patient who thinks they may have symptoms does not try to attend a GP appointment or hospital emergency departments in person and instead stay at home and call NHS 111, advising the call handler if they have recently travelled to Wuhan, China.



“Should a patient arrive at a GP surgery with potential symptoms and who has recently travelled to an affected area, GPs should place them in isolation, where possible. Current PHE guidelines should then be followed.



“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is currently advising against all travel to Hubei province in China, and all but essential travel to mainland China. It is also recommending that anybody who has returned from Wuhan, China in the last 14 days stays indoors and avoids contact with other people where possible – and that they advise health authorities of their situation by calling NHS 111.”